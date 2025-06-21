Vivo X200 FE and X Fold5 Set for Joint India Launch in Mid-July

According to a trusted source, Vivo is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Vivo X200 FE in India during the week of July 13, which places the unveiling between July 14 and July 19. This new update clears the air amid swirling rumors about potential early-July release dates.

Earlier Rumors Suggested July 10 Launch

Initial speculations indicated that Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold5 might launch in India on July 10. However, a more recent report suggested a revised launch window for the Vivo X Fold5 between July 10 and July 15.

Both Smartphones to Launch Together in India

Contrary to previous separate timelines, our source has confirmed that both the Vivo X200 FE and the Vivo X Fold5 will be launched on the same day in India. This means Indian consumers should not expect the Fold5 to debut in the country before July 13.

Global Launch Timeline: Taiwan and China Get Early Access

While India awaits the mid-July launch, Vivo will unveil the X200 FE in Taiwan on June 23, and the X Fold5 will go official in China on June 25. These events will offer complete insights into the specifications and features of both flagship devices ahead of their Indian debut.

What to Expect from Vivo X200 FE and X Fold5

Although full specifications will be revealed soon, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to be a feature-rich mid-premium smartphone, while the Vivo X Fold5 will continue to push boundaries in the foldable phone segment, likely sporting cutting-edge display and camera technologies.

