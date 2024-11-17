Telangana Government Removes ‘Baahubali’ Main Entrance Gates at Secretariat

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the Telangana government has removed the iconic ‘Baahubali’ main entrance gates at the state Secretariat. The gates, which were inaugurated as part of the grandiose architecture of the Secretariat complex, have been dismantled as part of a broader revamp of the government buildings and their security features.

The ‘Baahubali’ gates, which gained fame due to their massive size and resemblance to the gates seen in the blockbuster movie Baahubali, had become a symbol of the state’s bold architectural vision. However, the state government has decided to remove them as part of a new initiative to streamline the security and accessibility of the Secretariat premises.

Reasons for Removal

Government sources have indicated that the decision to remove the gates is part of an ongoing project aimed at modernizing the infrastructure and improving security measures around the Secretariat. The gates were deemed to be too large and imposing, and with evolving security protocols, they were no longer seen as fitting for the current needs of the state administration.

Officials also pointed out that the gates, which were constructed during the tenure of the previous government, were expensive to maintain and required constant upkeep due to their size and design. Additionally, the structure of the gates posed logistical challenges for vehicle movement and emergency evacuations.

Public Reaction

The removal of the ‘Baahubali’ gates has sparked mixed reactions from the public and political circles. Supporters of the government’s decision argue that the move is necessary for enhancing security and improving the functionality of the Secretariat. They also believe that it reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that government buildings are more practical and accessible.

On the other hand, critics, including opposition parties, have raised concerns about the dismantling of what was seen as a landmark in the state’s infrastructure. Some have criticized the government for removing a structure that had become a popular tourist attraction and a symbol of Telangana’s development.

What’s Next for the Secretariat

While the removal of the gates marks the end of one chapter in the Secretariat’s design, the government has hinted at a comprehensive revamp plan for the entire complex. Plans for future improvements are expected to focus on security upgrades, ease of access for officials, and reducing administrative bottlenecks.

Sources suggest that the government is looking into creating a more functional and user-friendly entrance to the Secretariat, while also considering the aesthetic and symbolic importance of the state’s capital.

Conclusion

The removal of the ‘Baahubali’ gates at the Telangana Secretariat marks a shift in the state government’s approach to public infrastructure. While the decision has triggered some controversy, it aligns with the administration’s ongoing efforts to modernize government buildings and improve security protocols. The move also reflects the broader changes taking place in the state’s development plans, where functionality and practicality are now being prioritized over symbolic grandeur.

As the government continues its efforts to modernize, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Telangana’s public infrastructure and iconic landmarks.

