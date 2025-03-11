Telangana Government Announces Half-Day Schools from This Date, Amid Rising Temperatures

Hyderabad: As summer temperatures continue to rise across Telangana, the School Education Department has announced that all schools will operate on a half-day schedule from March 15, 2024.

This move comes as a relief to students and teachers who have been experiencing increasing heat levels in recent weeks.

New Timings for Schools Across Telangana

According to the directive, primary, upper primary, and high schools across all managements, including government, government-aided, and private institutions, will function from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM. This adjustment aims to reduce students’ exposure to extreme heat, which typically peaks during afternoon hours.

Additionally, mid-day meals in government schools will be served at 12:30 PM, ensuring that students receive their daily nutrition before leaving for home.

Summer Vacation Schedule and Academic Year Closure

The last working day for the academic year 2024-25 has been set for April 23, 2024. Schools will then proceed on summer vacation from April 24 to June 11, 2024. The new academic year for 2025-26 will commence on June 12, 2024.

Rising Temperatures and Safety Measures

Telangana is witnessing soaring temperatures, with forecasts predicting further spikes in the coming weeks. Health experts have advised students, parents, and teachers to take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as heat strokes, dehydration, and fatigue.

Recommended safety measures include:

Drinking plenty of water and fluids to stay hydrated.

to stay hydrated. Wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothes .

. Avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

Using caps, umbrellas, and sunglasses when outdoors.

Impact on Students and Parents

The decision to introduce half-day school sessions has been welcomed by parents and educators alike. Parents are relieved that their children will spend less time commuting and attending classes during peak heat hours. Teachers have also expressed that the revised schedule will help maintain students’ concentration levels, as extreme heat often leads to discomfort and fatigue, impacting learning outcomes.

Government’s Efforts to Ensure Student Welfare

The Telangana government has been actively monitoring weather conditions and implementing measures to safeguard students’ well-being. Apart from adjusting school hours, authorities have issued guidelines to schools to ensure that classrooms are well-ventilated and that students have access to drinking water throughout the school day.

Additionally, the government is working with health departments to raise awareness about heatwave precautions and early signs of heat exhaustion. School managements have been urged to immediately report any health-related incidents and ensure that students receive necessary medical attention if required.