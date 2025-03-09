Telangana Model Schools Entrance Exam Postponed to April 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana Model Schools entrance exam, initially scheduled for April 13, 2025, has now been postponed to April 20, 2025, as per the latest announcement by Model Schools Director Srinivasachari.

The decision to reschedule the exam comes as part of an effort to accommodate more applicants and ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

1. Revised Exam Schedule & Application Deadline

The deadline for online applications has also been extended from April 10 to April 20, giving students additional time to apply.

Here are the revised dates:

Last Date for Online Applications: April 20, 2025

April 20, 2025 Hall Ticket Release Date: April 15, 2025

April 15, 2025 Entrance Exam Date: April 20, 2025

2. Telangana Model Schools Entrance Exam Timing & Sessions

The entrance exam will be held in two separate sessions:

Morning Session (10 AM – 12 PM): Admissions for Class 6

Admissions for Afternoon Session (2 PM – 4 PM): Admissions for vacant seats in Classes 7, 8, 9, and 10

3. Number of Applications Received So Far

According to Director Srinivasachari, a total of 33,892 applications have been received so far. The extension of the deadline is expected to increase participation, allowing more students to secure admission into Telangana Model Schools.

Why Telangana Model Schools Are a Preferred Choice for Students

Telangana Model Schools offer high-quality education to students, particularly those from rural and economically weaker backgrounds. These schools provide:

English-medium education with a strong emphasis on academics

with a strong emphasis on academics Well-qualified faculty and excellent infrastructure

Free education with hostel facilities for deserving students

A strong curriculum designed to prepare students for competitive exams

How to Apply for Telangana Model Schools Entrance Exam 2025

Students and parents can apply online by following these steps:

Visit the official website of Telangana Model Schools. Register using student details and select the appropriate class. Upload required documents and pay the exam fee (if applicable). Submit the application before the extended deadline, April 20. Download the hall ticket once it is released on April 15.

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The entrance exam will assess students on subjects including:

Mathematics

Science

Social Studies

English Language Skills

The difficulty level of the exam varies according to the class for which the student is applying.

What’s Next? Important Steps for Students

✔ Download Hall Tickets – Available from April 15, 2025. ✔ Prepare for the Exam – Focus on syllabus-based study and practice previous question papers. ✔ Check Exam Centers & Guidelines – Ensure you arrive at the center on time with required documents. ✔ Stay Updated – Regularly visit the official website for any further notifications.