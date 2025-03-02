Telangana EAPCET 2025: No Exam Centre’s in Andhra Pradesh, Students to Benefit from Revised Admission Policy

Hyderabad: In a major change for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has announced that there will be no exam centres in Andhra Pradesh.

This decision follows the Telangana State Government’s move to eliminate the 15% non-local quota, which previously allowed Andhra Pradesh (AP) students to compete for admissions in Telangana institutions.

Why Are TG EAPCET Exam Centres Removed from Andhra Pradesh?

Previously, exam centres for TG EAPCET were set up in various districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Vijayawada, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Guntur. Each year, over 55,000 students from Andhra Pradesh registered for the entrance test, with approximately 3,000 securing admissions in Telangana’s engineering colleges.

However, following the Telangana government’s policy shift, AP students are no longer eligible for admissions in Telangana under the non-local quota. A senior official at JNTU Hyderabad confirmed that, after seeking legal advice, it was decided to remove all exam centres from Andhra Pradesh since AP students are no longer competing for Telangana college seats.

TG EAPCET 2025: Important Dates and Application Details

Despite these changes, students from Telangana and eligible candidates can apply for the TG EAPCET 2025. The registration process has already begun on the official website: https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Key Dates for TG EAPCET 2025:

Deadline for Application Submission (Without Late Fee): April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 Correction Window for Submitted Applications: April 6-8, 2025

April 6-8, 2025 Late Fee Charges: Rs. 250 – up to April 9, 2025 Rs. 500 – up to April 14, 2025 Rs. 2,500 – up to April 18, 2025 Rs. 5,000 – up to April 24, 2025

Hall Ticket Download: Available from April 19, 2025

Available from April 19, 2025 Exam Dates: Agriculture & Pharmacy: April 29-30, 2025 Engineering: May 2-5, 2025



New Admission Policy: Telangana Students to Get Majority Seats

With the Telangana government’s revised admission policy, local students will now benefit from a larger share of available seats. According to the recent government order, 85% of seats in each professional course offered by Telangana institutions will be exclusively reserved for Telangana locals. The remaining 15% of seats will be categorized as unreserved.

Who is Eligible for the Unreserved Category?

To qualify under the unreserved category, candidates must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Residency Requirement: Candidates who have resided in Telangana for at least 10 years (excluding time spent outside the State for study purposes) are eligible. Parental Residency: Candidates whose parents have resided in Telangana for 10 years (excluding employment outside the State) are also eligible. Government Employment Clause: Candidates whose parents or spouses are employed with Telangana State or Central Government institutions in Telangana can compete under the unreserved quota.

Since Telangana locals can also apply for unreserved seats, they will gain a significant advantage in securing admissions to professional courses.

Impact on Andhra Pradesh Students

The removal of exam centres and eligibility restrictions means that students from Andhra Pradesh will now have to seek alternative options for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy admissions. Unlike previous years, even if an AP student secures a top rank in TG EAPCET, they will not be eligible for admission under Telangana’s 85% local seats quota.