Education

Telangana EAPCET 2025: No Exam Centre’s in Andhra Pradesh, Students to Benefit from Revised Admission Policy

Telangana EAPCET 2025: JNTU-H removes exam centers in Andhra Pradesh after scrapping the 15% non-local quota. Telangana students to benefit from revised admission policy. Apply by April 4.

Abdul Wasi2 March 2025 - 16:23
Telangana EAPCET 2025: No Exam Centre's in Andhra Pradesh, Students to Benefit from Revised Admission Policy
Students appearing for Telangana EAPCET 2025 will have to take the exam in Telangana, as all AP exam centers have been removed following the revised admission policy.

Hyderabad: In a major change for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has announced that there will be no exam centres in Andhra Pradesh.

This decision follows the Telangana State Government’s move to eliminate the 15% non-local quota, which previously allowed Andhra Pradesh (AP) students to compete for admissions in Telangana institutions.

Why Are TG EAPCET Exam Centres Removed from Andhra Pradesh?

Previously, exam centres for TG EAPCET were set up in various districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Vijayawada, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Guntur. Each year, over 55,000 students from Andhra Pradesh registered for the entrance test, with approximately 3,000 securing admissions in Telangana’s engineering colleges.

However, following the Telangana government’s policy shift, AP students are no longer eligible for admissions in Telangana under the non-local quota. A senior official at JNTU Hyderabad confirmed that, after seeking legal advice, it was decided to remove all exam centres from Andhra Pradesh since AP students are no longer competing for Telangana college seats.

TG EAPCET 2025: Important Dates and Application Details

Despite these changes, students from Telangana and eligible candidates can apply for the TG EAPCET 2025. The registration process has already begun on the official website: https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Key Dates for TG EAPCET 2025:

  • Deadline for Application Submission (Without Late Fee): April 4, 2025
  • Correction Window for Submitted Applications: April 6-8, 2025
  • Late Fee Charges:
    • Rs. 250 – up to April 9, 2025
    • Rs. 500 – up to April 14, 2025
    • Rs. 2,500 – up to April 18, 2025
    • Rs. 5,000 – up to April 24, 2025
  • Hall Ticket Download: Available from April 19, 2025
  • Exam Dates:
    • Agriculture & Pharmacy: April 29-30, 2025
    • Engineering: May 2-5, 2025

New Admission Policy: Telangana Students to Get Majority Seats

With the Telangana government’s revised admission policy, local students will now benefit from a larger share of available seats. According to the recent government order, 85% of seats in each professional course offered by Telangana institutions will be exclusively reserved for Telangana locals. The remaining 15% of seats will be categorized as unreserved.

Who is Eligible for the Unreserved Category?

To qualify under the unreserved category, candidates must meet at least one of the following criteria:

  1. Residency Requirement: Candidates who have resided in Telangana for at least 10 years (excluding time spent outside the State for study purposes) are eligible.
  2. Parental Residency: Candidates whose parents have resided in Telangana for 10 years (excluding employment outside the State) are also eligible.
  3. Government Employment Clause: Candidates whose parents or spouses are employed with Telangana State or Central Government institutions in Telangana can compete under the unreserved quota.

Since Telangana locals can also apply for unreserved seats, they will gain a significant advantage in securing admissions to professional courses.

Impact on Andhra Pradesh Students

The removal of exam centres and eligibility restrictions means that students from Andhra Pradesh will now have to seek alternative options for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy admissions. Unlike previous years, even if an AP student secures a top rank in TG EAPCET, they will not be eligible for admission under Telangana’s 85% local seats quota.

Tags
Abdul Wasi2 March 2025 - 16:23

Related Articles

Telangana Inter Exams 2025: No Entry After 8:45 AM, Check New Strict Rules Announced by Board

Telangana Inter Exams 2025: No Entry After 8:45 AM, Check New Strict Rules Announced by Board

1 March 2025 - 22:25
AP Intermediate Exams 2025: Board Exams Begin Across Andhra Pradesh

AP Intermediate Exams 2025: Board Exams Begin Across Andhra Pradesh

1 March 2025 - 12:55
Reliance Foundation Announces Postgraduate Scholarship Results 2024-25

Reliance Foundation Announces Postgraduate Scholarship Results 2024-25

28 February 2025 - 16:50
MANUU Students Protest Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Remarks on Urdu

MANUU Students Protest Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Remarks on Urdu

27 February 2025 - 12:45
Back to top button