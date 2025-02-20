Telangana EAPCET 2025 Notification: Key Dates, Eligibility, and Changes in Admission Process

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2025 notification is set to be released soon for admissions into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses for the academic year 2025-26.

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) has confirmed that the official notification will be available on its website at 2:30 PM on Thursday, marking the commencement of the admission process.

Notification Release Date : February 22, 2025 (2:30 PM)

: February 22, 2025 (2:30 PM) Online Application Start Date : February 25, 2025

: February 25, 2025 Last Date for Application Submission : April 4, 2025

: April 4, 2025 Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam Dates : April 29 & 30, 2025

: April 29 & 30, 2025 Engineering Exam Dates: May 2, 3, 4, & 5, 2025

Exam Conducting Authority and Centers

This year, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, will continue to oversee the Telangana EAPCET 2025. In addition to exam centers across Telangana, the examination will also be conducted in Andhra Pradesh, specifically in the districts of Kurnool and Vijayawada.

Major Changes in EAPCET 2025 Admission Process

1. Abolition of Non-Local Quota

A significant change in this year’s admission process is the elimination of the 15% non-local quota, which had previously allowed students from Andhra Pradesh to compete for convener quota seats in Telangana-based engineering colleges. This move ensures that all seats under the convener quota will now be exclusively reserved for Telangana students.

2. Convener and Management Quota Seat Distribution

70% of the total seats will be allocated under the convener quota.

will be allocated under the convener quota. 30% of the seats will be filled through the management quota.

will be filled through the management quota. All convener quota seats will be reserved for Telangana students, reinforcing the state’s focus on prioritizing local talent.

Impact of the Non-Local Quota Abolition

Since the bifurcation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2014, 85% of convener quota seats have been reserved for Telangana students, while the remaining 15% were shared between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh aspirants.

However, with the completion of the 10-year transition period post-state bifurcation, the non-local quota has now officially expired. As a result, students from Andhra Pradesh will no longer be eligible for Telangana’s convener quota seats, ensuring that Telangana students receive 100% access to these seats.

Application Process and Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates can submit their applications online starting from February 25, 2025. The last date for submitting applications without a late fee is April 4, 2025. Further details regarding eligibility criteria, syllabus, application fees, and counseling procedures will be available on the official TGCHE website once the notification is released.

Why Telangana Students Should Prepare for EAPCET 2025

With engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy seats now exclusively reserved for Telangana students under the convener quota, competition is expected to intensify. Aspirants are advised to begin their preparations early and stay updated with any new guidelines released by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education.