TS EAMCET 2025 Registration Starts February 25: Exam Dates, Documents, and Fees Announced

TS EAMCET 2025 registration begins on February 25. Check exam dates (April 29–May 5), application steps, required documents, fees, and eligibility details here.

Abdul Wasi19 February 2025 - 12:13
TS EAMCET 2025 registration opens on February 25 for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses.

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will commence the TS EAMCET 2025 registration on February 25, 2025, for admissions to undergraduate engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses.

Eligible candidates can apply online at the official portal, eapcet.tsche.ac.in, before the deadline on April 4, 2025 (without late fees).

TS EAMCET 2025: Registration Begins February 25

TS EAMCET 2025 Exam Dates Announced

The TS EAMCET 2025 exam will be conducted in online computer-based mode on the following dates:

  • Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream: April 29 & 30, 2025
  • Engineering Stream: May 2–5, 2025

Candidates must download their TS EAMCET admit card from the official website in April 2025.

Key Dates for TS EAMCET 2025

EventDate
Application Start DateFebruary 25, 2025
Last Date (No Late Fee)April 4, 2025
Last Date with ₹250 Late FeeApril 2025
Last Date with ₹5000 Late FeeMay 2025
Admit Card ReleaseApril 2025
Result DeclarationJune 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Application Process

  1. Fee Payment: Pay online via debit/credit cards, net banking, or at TS/AP Online centers.
  2. Form Submission: Fill in personal, academic, and test center details.
  3. Document Upload: Scanned photograph (under 50 KB) and signature (under 30 KB).
  4. Final Submission: Review details and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee:

CategoryEngineering/Agriculture (₹)Both Streams (₹)
General9001800
SC/ST/PH5001000

Documents Required for TS EAMCET 2025

  • Mandatory Uploads:
  • Class 10 certificate (for age proof).
  • Intermediate (Class 12) mark sheet or hall ticket.
  • Scanned photograph and signature (JPEG format).
  • Additional Certificates (if applicable):
  • Income certificate (for fee reimbursement).
  • Caste certificate (SC/ST/PH candidates).
  • Domicile certificate (Telangana/Andhra Pradesh residents).

Eligibility Criteria for TS EAMCET 2025

  • Nationality: Indian citizens or OCI/PIO cardholders.
  • Age Limit:
  • Engineering: Minimum 16 years by December 31, 2025.
  • Agriculture/Pharmacy: 17–22 years (relaxation for reserved categories).
  • Academic Qualification: Passed Class 12 with PCM (Engineering) or PCB (Agriculture/Pharmacy).

Application Form Correction Facility

Candidates can edit their submitted forms in April 2025 except for the following locked fields:

  • Candidate’s name, date of birth, or parent’s name.
  • Stream selection or qualifying exam hall ticket number.

Post-Exam Process

  • Answer Key: Released in May 2025 for objections.
  • Result: Declared online in June 2025.
  • Counselling: Begins in July 2025 for seat allotment.

Over 2.5 lakh candidates applied for TS EAMCET in 2024, competing for seats in 66+ colleges across Telangana. The exam is critical for admissions to prestigious institutions like JNTUH and PVNRTVU.

