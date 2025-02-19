TS EAMCET 2025 Registration Starts February 25: Exam Dates, Documents, and Fees Announced

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will commence the TS EAMCET 2025 registration on February 25, 2025, for admissions to undergraduate engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses.

Eligible candidates can apply online at the official portal, eapcet.tsche.ac.in, before the deadline on April 4, 2025 (without late fees).

TS EAMCET 2025: Registration Begins February 25

The TS EAMCET 2025 exam will be conducted in online computer-based mode on the following dates:

Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream: April 29 & 30, 2025

April 29 & 30, 2025 Engineering Stream: May 2–5, 2025

Candidates must download their TS EAMCET admit card from the official website in April 2025.

Event Date Application Start Date February 25, 2025 Last Date (No Late Fee) April 4, 2025 Last Date with ₹250 Late Fee April 2025 Last Date with ₹5000 Late Fee May 2025 Admit Card Release April 2025 Result Declaration June 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Application Process

Fee Payment: Pay online via debit/credit cards, net banking, or at TS/AP Online centers. Form Submission: Fill in personal, academic, and test center details. Document Upload: Scanned photograph (under 50 KB) and signature (under 30 KB). Final Submission: Review details and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee:

Category Engineering/Agriculture (₹) Both Streams (₹) General 900 1800 SC/ST/PH 500 1000

Documents Required for TS EAMCET 2025

Mandatory Uploads:

Class 10 certificate (for age proof).

Intermediate (Class 12) mark sheet or hall ticket.

Scanned photograph and signature (JPEG format).

Additional Certificates (if applicable):

Income certificate (for fee reimbursement).

Caste certificate (SC/ST/PH candidates).

Domicile certificate (Telangana/Andhra Pradesh residents).

Eligibility Criteria for TS EAMCET 2025

Nationality: Indian citizens or OCI/PIO cardholders.

Indian citizens or OCI/PIO cardholders. Age Limit:

Engineering: Minimum 16 years by December 31, 2025.

Minimum 16 years by December 31, 2025. Agriculture/Pharmacy: 17–22 years (relaxation for reserved categories).

17–22 years (relaxation for reserved categories). Academic Qualification: Passed Class 12 with PCM (Engineering) or PCB (Agriculture/Pharmacy).

Application Form Correction Facility

Candidates can edit their submitted forms in April 2025 except for the following locked fields:

Candidate’s name, date of birth, or parent’s name.

Stream selection or qualifying exam hall ticket number.

Post-Exam Process

Answer Key: Released in May 2025 for objections.

Released in May 2025 for objections. Result: Declared online in June 2025.

Declared online in June 2025. Counselling: Begins in July 2025 for seat allotment.

Over 2.5 lakh candidates applied for TS EAMCET in 2024, competing for seats in 66+ colleges across Telangana. The exam is critical for admissions to prestigious institutions like JNTUH and PVNRTVU.