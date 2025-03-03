Telangana: Govt School Teacher Ends Life Due to Severe Health Issues

Chennur: A 40-year-old government School Teacher tragically ended his life in Chennur town, allegedly due to severe depression triggered by ongoing health issues. The deceased, identified as Tapre Santosh, was a Hindi language teacher at a primary school in Kalmalapet village, Vemanapalli mandal. The distressing incident occurred on Sunday evening.

Teacher Found Hanging in His Room

According to the Chennur police, Santosh, originally from Adilabad district headquarters, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his residence around 8 PM. Earlier in the day, he had reportedly dropped his wife and two children—his son and daughter—in Adilabad town before taking the drastic step.

Authorities recovered a suicide note from his room, purportedly written by him, explaining the reasons behind his extreme decision. The note stated that he had been suffering from a severe thyroid disorder and skin-related ailments, leading to unbearable stress and depression. Santosh also expressed his deep regret to his family members, apologizing for his actions.

Health and Workplace-Related Stressors

Reports suggest that apart from his health problems, Santosh was also struggling with emotional distress following his recent job transfer from Kotapalli to Kalmalapet. Some of his colleagues revealed that he had been unhappy with the relocation, which may have further contributed to his mental distress.

Having served in the education department since 2012, Santosh was known for his dedication to teaching. However, his deteriorating health and the challenges of adapting to a new workplace reportedly took a heavy toll on his mental well-being.

Call for Mental Health Awareness Among Educators

The tragic death of Tapre Santosh has once again highlighted the pressing issue of mental health challenges faced by educators, particularly those dealing with work stress, health conditions, and frequent transfers. Experts emphasize the need for increased psychological support and wellness programs for teachers to help them cope with personal and professional pressures.

Also Read | Shocking Crime in Telangana: Son Kills Mother Over Property Dispute in Sangareddy

This incident serves as a reminder for authorities to implement effective counseling and mental health resources within the education sector to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future. Meanwhile, Santosh’s family, friends, and students are mourning his untimely demise, remembering him as a committed educator who left an impact on many young lives.

Helpline and Support for Mental Health

If you or someone you know is experiencing distress or depression, please reach out for help. Helplines such as Snehi (91-9582208181) and Vandrevala Foundation (1860 266 2345) provide 24/7 confidential support for mental health concerns.