Telangana govt to unveil new branding strategy highlighting state’s growth ahead of global summit

Hyderabad: Telangana Government is preparing to step onto the world stage with a new identity that blends its past, present and future into a compelling narrative of growth.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to craft a branding model that not only highlights the state’s strengths but also inspires global confidence, particularly among investors eyeing Hyderabad as their next destination.

During a review of promotional material for the Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled for December 8–9 at Bharat Future City, the Chief Minister emphasised that the campaign must reflect the state’s journey — from its rich history and culture to technological advancement and future potential. He suggested modifications to visuals and videos to sharpen the messaging and broaden the appeal.

Revanth Reddy said the branding should highlight both the infrastructure being built in Bharat Future City and the facilities set aside for investors. The narrative, he added, must bring forward the advantages Hyderabad offers — from the Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road to the upcoming Regional Ring Road, the Greenfield Highway leading to Bandaru Port, railway connectivity and the proposed dry port.

Alongside physical growth, he underscored the importance of placing Telangana’s rich art, culture, language and climate at the centre of the campaign.

The Chief Minister underscored Telangana’s reputation as an investment-friendly state, noting that industry policies have remained stable and welcoming despite political changes since 1999. The branding should convey this continuity and confidence.

As part of the creative direction, Revanth Reddy asked officials to feature icons that define Telangana — the Nandi at Ramappa Temple, the Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, Nallamalla forest tigers, the native bull breeds of Mahabubnagar, and towering personalities such as former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

He also recommended that eminent artists, sportspersons and global corporate leaders of Telangana origin be included to project both legacy and aspiration.

The CM further instructed that print, electronic and digital media be utilised extensively for the campaign roll-out.

The meeting was attended by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Principal Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretaries V. Seshadri and Srinivasa Raju, Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, and senior officials including Jayesh Ranjan, Sanjay Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Shashanka, E V Narasimha Reddy, Mushraf Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Vishnuvardhan Reddy, an official statement said.