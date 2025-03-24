Telangana Plans Gruha Jyothi List Revision as Power Demand Hits New Highs

Telangana’s energy department is likely to revise the Gruha Jyothi list of beneficiaries as the state battles a historic surge in electricity consumption. With daily power demand crossing 320 million units (MU) in March 2025—a 25% increase from 2024—authorities are reassessing eligibility criteria for the free electricity scheme to manage grid stability and costs.

Gruha Jyothi List Revision Likely Amid Rising Power Demand in Telangana

Record-Breaking Power Demand in 2025

Telangana’s energy consumption has soared to unprecedented levels this summer, driven by extreme heatwaves and increased agricultural activity. Recent data reveals:

Daily demand peaks at 16,200 MW , up from 15,400 MW in March 2024.

, up from 15,400 MW in March 2024. Greater Hyderabad accounts for 35% of the surge due to rising AC usage.

accounts for 35% of the surge due to rising AC usage. Rural areas report a 20% spike linked to irrigation pumps during harvest season.

“The current consumption patterns are unsustainable under the existing Gruha Jyothi framework,” a senior official stated. “We’re analyzing data to ensure fair distribution of benefits.”

How the Gruha Jyothi List Could Change

The Gruha Jyothi scheme, which offers 200 free units monthly (with a 10% buffer), faces scrutiny as thousands of households exceed usage limits. Key updates include:

Revised Eligibility: Households surpassing 220 units/month may be removed from the zero-billing list.

Households surpassing 220 units/month may be removed from the zero-billing list. Dynamic Monitoring: Smart meters track real-time usage to identify habitual high consumers.

Smart meters track real-time usage to identify habitual high consumers. Agricultural Impact: Farmers using subsidized power for irrigation could face stricter audits.

Officials warn that 10–15% of current beneficiaries risk losing benefits if consumption trends persist.

What’s Driving the Power Crisis?

Scorching Summers: Temperatures averaging 42°C have spiked AC usage.

Temperatures averaging have spiked AC usage. Agricultural Demand: Post-harvest irrigation cycles strain rural grids.

Post-harvest irrigation cycles strain rural grids. Urban Expansion: Hyderabad’s population boom fuels higher residential and commercial demand.

Hyderabad’s population boom fuels higher residential and commercial demand. Delayed Monsoon: Forecasts predict late rains, extending reliance on cooling appliances.

Government’s Response to the Crisis

While authorities assure uninterrupted supply, strategic measures are underway:

Coal Stockpiling: Thermal plants maintain 15-day reserves to avoid outages.

Thermal plants maintain 15-day reserves to avoid outages. Solar Push: 500 MW of new solar projects activated to offset daytime demand.

500 MW of new solar projects activated to offset daytime demand. Public Appeal: Residents urged to limit usage between 2 PM–6 PM to avoid penalties.

“We’re prepared to handle 17,000 MW daily demand,” said Energy Minister G. Prasad. “However, public cooperation is vital to prevent grid failures.”

What Residents Should Do

To stay on the Gruha Jyothi list:

Monitor Usage: Track consumption via the TSSPDCL app.

Track consumption via the TSSPDCL app. Adopt Energy-Saving Practices: Use BLDC fans and inverter ACs.

Use BLDC fans and inverter ACs. Limit Peak-Hour Usage: Avoid running heavy appliances in the afternoon.

With Telangana’s energy consumption showing no signs of slowing, the Gruha Jyothi list revision aims to balance sustainability and equity. Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and adjust usage to retain benefits. As temperatures climb, the state’s ability to manage this crisis will set a precedent for future energy policies.

Stay vigilant, conserve power, and keep checking your eligibility status. The Gruha Jyothi list updates could redefine how Telangana balances welfare and resource management in 2025.