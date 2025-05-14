Telangana: Indiramma Housing Rules Spark Beneficiary Withdrawals

Sangareddy: Despite the State government’s intent to provide housing for the underprivileged through the Indiramma Housing Scheme, many selected beneficiaries are expressing reluctance to proceed due to restrictions and rising construction costs.

Woman Seeks Cancellation of Allotted Indiramma House

A glaring example of the growing dissatisfaction surfaced in Gangaipally village, Shivvampet mandal of Medak district. Chinnadasari Pochamma, a selected beneficiary, submitted a written request to the local panchayat office asking for the cancellation of the Indiramma house sanctioned to her. She cited the government-imposed limitation of 66 square yards as impractical for her family needs despite owning 200 square yards of land.

Beneficiaries Question Land Size Restrictions

The State government has stipulated that Indiramma houses must be built within 60 to 66 square yards (around 600 square feet), which many believe is insufficient. Panchayat secretaries across the erstwhile Medak district say they are receiving frequent queries and cancellation requests from beneficiaries citing the same issue.

Phased Financial Aid Adds to Burden

Another major concern deterring people is the government’s decision to release the sanctioned ₹5 lakh in four instalments. This means beneficiaries must initially spend from their own pockets, a burden they are unable to bear due to soaring construction costs.

Construction Material Prices Hit New Highs

With cement priced around ₹340 per bag, sand at ₹1,800 per tonne, and bricks at ₹7 each, building a house—even a modest one—has become a costly affair. Labour charges further inflate expenses, making the ₹5 lakh assistance seem insufficient without upfront capital.

Poor Response in Grounding of Sanctioned Houses

According to the Housing Department, while 1,308 houses were sanctioned in Sangareddy, only 153 have been grounded. Similarly, in Siddipet and Medak, only 132 and 305 houses have reached construction stage out of 1,339 and 2,658 sanctioned respectively.

Call for Policy Revisions

Beneficiaries and local officials are urging the government to consider revising the land restriction and funding model. Many suggest the scheme could be more effective if house construction was allowed on larger plots and financial aid was disbursed in fewer phases or upfront.

