Telangana Intermediate Results Declared: Check Your Scores Now

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially released the Inter First- and Second-Year Results 2024. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced the results, which are now available on the official website: https://results.cgg.gov.in.

How to Check Telangana Inter Results 2024

Students can access their results online by following these steps:

Visit https://results.cgg.gov.in Enter your Hall Ticket Number Enter your Date of Birth Click on Submit to view your results

Exam Stats: Nearly 10 Lakh Students Appeared This Year

This year’s Intermediate Public Exams were conducted from March 5 to 25, 2024, across 1,532 exam centers in Telangana. A total of 9.97 lakh students appeared for the exams, including:

4,88,413 First Year students

5,08,582 Second Year students

Pass Percentage and Performance Breakdown

First Year Results:

Overall Pass Percentage: 66.89%

66.89% Girls Pass Percentage: 73.83%

73.83% Boys Pass Percentage: 57.83%

Second Year Results:

Overall Pass Percentage: 71.37%

71.37% Girls Pass Percentage: 73.83%

73.83% Boys Pass Percentage: 57.83%

As in previous years, girls outperformed boys significantly in both First and Second Year results.

Evaluation Process and Revaluation Details

Officials revealed that this year’s results were announced within a month of the exams concluding. Considering that around 60,000 students apply for revaluation annually, the board conducted double-stage verification for answer scripts that scored near the pass mark.

Students who wish to apply for revaluation or recounting can do so within one week from the result date.

Advanced Supplementary Exams from May 22

The Advanced Supplementary Exams for both First- and Second-Year students will begin from May 22, 2024, providing another opportunity for students to improve their scores.