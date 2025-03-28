BYD’s $10 Billion Telangana Investment: KTR Highlights the BRS Government’s Role

Hyderabad: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD (Build Your Dreams) has officially announced a $10 billion investment in Telangana, marking a significant boost to India’s electric mobility sector.

This major development was welcomed by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), who credited the success to Telangana’s proactive EV and Energy Storage System (ESS) policy introduced during the BRS regime.

BYD’s Entry and Telangana’s EV Policy

Expressing his delight over BYD’s decision to set up its EV manufacturing plant in Telangana, KTR stated that this investment reaffirms the efficiency of well-planned, long-term policies that transcend political differences and deliver substantial economic outcomes.

He emphasized that BYD’s entry into Telangana was a direct result of the progressive EV policy framework developed during his tenure. Telangana’s focus on sustainable energy, smart mobility solutions, and cutting-edge EV infrastructure played a crucial role in attracting one of the world’s largest EV manufacturers.

Investment Delays Due to Foreign Policy Restrictions

In an official statement on Friday, March 29, 2025, KTR revealed that BYD’s initial investment proposal was negotiated and agreed upon in 2022-23. However, it faced setbacks due to foreign policy restrictions imposed by the Union government on Chinese investments. The project was originally planned as a joint venture between BYD and Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech, but regulatory challenges stalled its execution.

With the recent relaxation of foreign investment restrictions, BYD has now been able to move forward with its plans in Telangana. KTR underlined that this development validates the state’s strategic foresight and commitment to the EV revolution.

Formula E Grand Prix and Telangana’s Mobility Valley Initiative

KTR also pointed out that the Formula E Grand Prix, hosted under the BRS government, was not just a racing event but a well-thought-out initiative to position Hyderabad as the epicenter of India’s EV industry. He criticized the current Congress government for failing to recognize the strategic intent behind the event, which was part of the broader Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) initiative.

The Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) project was designed to:

Attract leading EV manufacturers and investors

Promote sustainable transportation and smart mobility

Position Hyderabad as a global hub for EV research and development

Drive innovations in energy storage and vehicle electrification

A Visionary Approach to EV Growth

KTR reaffirmed that the former BRS government meticulously worked to secure BYD’s investment in Telangana, combining policy innovation with practical execution. He highlighted those policies, when framed with a long-term vision, withstand political shifts and continue to drive growth.

He also congratulated officials, industry stakeholders, and policymakers who played a key role in ensuring that BYD’s manufacturing plant became a reality in Telangana.

The Future of EV Manufacturing in Telangana

With BYD’s $10 billion investment, Telangana is set to become a leading player in the EV and sustainable energy sector. The investment is expected to: