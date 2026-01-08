Telangana Jagruti Forms 12 More Committees, Total Rises to 44 for Statewide Issues Study

Hyderabad: In a major step towards understanding public issues and preparing a comprehensive development blueprint for Telangana, Telangana Jagruti has announced the formation of 12 additional committees, taking the total number of committees to 44.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, President of Telangana Jagruti. She said the committees will conduct detailed, ground-level and practical studies across key sectors affecting people’s lives in the state.

Focus on Key Sectors Affecting the Public

The newly formed 12 committees will study and submit reports on the following important areas:

Welfare of ex-servicemen

Welfare of gig workers

Welfare of journalists

Empowerment and welfare of persons with disabilities

Business and MSMEs

Sports

Public transport

Roads and infrastructure

Environment and forests

Urban planning

Housing

Development of temples, religious places of all faiths

Energy and green energy

These sectors were identified as critical for Telangana’s balanced and sustainable development.

Experts Appointed to Each Committee

Each committee consists of three to four members, selected for their experience and understanding of the respective sectors. The members will conduct in-depth research, assess public needs, and analyze policy gaps before preparing their recommendations.

Reports to Be Submitted by January 17

Telangana Jagruti has directed all committees to submit their detailed reports to the Steering Committee by the 17th of this month. These reports will play a key role in shaping future strategies and long-term development planning for the state.

Blueprint for Telangana’s Future Development

With the formation of 12 additional committees, Telangana Jagruti has strengthened its effort to create a people-centric development roadmap. The initiative reflects the organisation’s commitment to public welfare, infrastructure growth, social inclusion, and sustainable development across Telangana.

