Telangana: MBBS student at AIIMS Bibinagar dies by suicide
A third-year MBBS student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, allegedly died by suicide, according to police reports released on Thursday.
Student Jumps into Pedda Cheruvu Lake
The deceased, identified as Abhijeet (23), is believed to have taken his own life by jumping into Pedda Cheruvu lake in Bibinagar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district—about 40 km from Hyderabad.
Recovery Operation and Evidence Found
Authorities, aided by expert swimmers, retrieved Abhijeet’s body from the lake. His two-wheeler, footwear, and mobile phone were found abandoned near the lake’s edge. The body was shifted for autopsy.
Abhijeet Was a Native of Kerala
Abhijeet hailed from Kerala and was pursuing third-year MBBS at AIIMS Bibinagar. He reportedly left the hostel on Wednesday on his two-wheeler and didn’t return. Concerned friends contacted his family, who then informed the police.
Police Investigation Underway
Upon tracing the student’s last known location near the lake, officials initiated a search operation. With the discovery of his belongings nearby, swimmers were deployed, and his body was recovered on Thursday. The motive behind the suicide remains unknown. Police have registered a case and launched a full investigation.
AIIMS Bibinagar Suicide Prevention Helpline
Following rising concerns, the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS Bibinagar had launched a suicide prevention helpline, based on WHO crisis line guidelines.
Key Features of the Helpline:
- First response by trained nursing officers
- Escalation handled by psychiatry faculty and clinical psychologists
- Suicide response involves active listening, suicide inquiry, and safety planning
NEET-UG Students at AIIMS Bibinagar
Abhijeet was among the many students who joined AIIMS Bibinagar through the NEET-UG entrance examination. The incident has sparked concerns over mental health support for medical students across India.