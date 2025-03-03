Telangana MLC Elections: All Set for Vote Counting as Countdown Begins

Hyderabad: The vote counting process for the recently held MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections for three constituencies in Telangana has begun on Monday, March 3.

The elections were held on February 27 for the Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduate Constituency and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teacher Constituency. Election officials have made all necessary arrangements for the counting process.

Counting Centers Set Up in Karimnagar and Nalgonda

Counting centers have been established in Karimnagar and Nalgonda for the two constituencies. The counting for the Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduate Constituency is being held at the Ambedkar Indoor Stadium in Karimnagar, while the counting for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teacher Constituency will take place at a warehouse in Nalgonda.

The counting process began at 8 AM, with election officials estimating that the process will take up to three days for the Graduate Constituency and around 36 hours for the Teacher Constituency.

Voter Turnout and Counting Process

A total of 2,50,106 voters cast their votes in the Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduate Constituency, and 24,895 voters participated in the Teacher Constituency. In the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teacher Constituency, 24,139 voters exercised their franchise.

The counting process will be conducted in the presence of the candidates and their agents. Election officials plan to open the strong rooms at 7 AM before bringing the ballot boxes to the counting tables.

Number of Counting Tables and Staff Involved

In Karimnagar, 35 counting tables have been set up. There will be 21 tables dedicated to the Graduate Constituency and 14 tables for the Teacher Constituency. Approximately 800 staff members will be involved in the counting process. In Nalgonda, 25 counting tables have been set up, with 350 staff members involved in the process.

Election Officials’ Estimates

Election officials have estimated that the counting of votes for the Graduate Constituency will take three days, while the counting for the Teacher Constituency will take 36 hours. The officials are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the smooth and transparent counting process.