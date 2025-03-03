Oscar Shocker: The Complete List of Winners from the 97th Academy Awards 2025

Los Angeles: The 97th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, celebrated outstanding achievements in cinema.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, this year’s Oscars recognized the best films and performances, with Anora leading the charge as the biggest winner of the night.

Anora Triumphs at the 97th Oscars

Anora, a gripping drama about a young woman navigating life’s unexpected turns, took home the coveted Best Picture award. The film also earned multiple accolades, including Best Director for Sean Baker, Best Actress for Mikey Madison, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

The film’s sweeping success made it a major contender, marking a standout moment in this year’s Oscars. Mikey Madison’s moving portrayal and Sean Baker’s direction received praise from critics and audiences alike.

The Brutalist: Adrien Brody and Crew Win Big

In the historical drama The Brutalist, which tells the story of an architect fleeing war-torn Europe, Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his powerful performance. The film also earned Best Cinematography for Lol Crawley and Best Original Score for Daniel Blumberg, further solidifying its place as one of the night’s top contenders.

Brody’s performance was one of the standout moments of the evening, showcasing his remarkable range and depth as an actor.

Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana Shine in Supporting Roles

Kieran Culkin took home Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Real Pain, a heartfelt comedy-drama about two estranged cousins reconnecting during a trip. The film, praised for its emotional depth and humor, also marked Culkin’s first Oscar win, bringing a new dynamic to his acting career.

Zoe Saldana won Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal in Emilia Perez, a musical crime drama about a cartel leader undergoing a life-changing transformation. The film also won Best Original Song for “El Mal,” further cementing its success at the 97th Oscars.

Dune: Part Two Dominates Technical Categories

The epic sci-fi sequel Dune: Part Two saw major wins in technical categories, securing Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. The film’s groundbreaking special effects and immersive sound design contributed to its dominance, further proving the Dune franchise’s impressive hold in the science fiction genre.

International and Independent Films Shine at the Oscars

Brazilian film I’m Still Here, which explores themes of survival and identity, won Best International Feature, marking a significant achievement for the country’s film industry. Meanwhile, Conclave, a political thriller set within the Vatican, won Best Adapted Screenplay, showcasing its gripping narrative and rich storytelling.

Wicked’s Magical Night at the Oscars

The fantasy musical Wicked, which tells the untold story of the witches of Oz, triumphed in the design categories, winning Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. Its visually stunning sets and costumes helped bring the magical world of Oz to life, earning the film the recognition it deserved.

The Substance Takes Home Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The horror film The Substance, which tells the chilling story of a mysterious beauty treatment with dark consequences, won Best Makeup and Hairstyling for its intricate and haunting transformations.

Other Notable Winners at the 97th Academy Awards

The night also saw wins in several short film categories. In the Shadow of the Cypress won Best Animated Short Film, I’m Not a Robot claimed Best Live Action Short Film, and The Only Girl in the Orchestra won Best Documentary Short Films.