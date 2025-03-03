97th Oscars: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Set the Stage on Fire with Livewire Performances

Los Angeles: The 97th annual Academy Awards kicked off with an unforgettable performance as singer-songwriter Ariana Grande and actress-singer Cynthia Erivo brought the magic of Oz to the stage.

The duo delivered an incredible musical medley featuring iconic songs from The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, and Wicked.

A Magical Start to the Oscars Ceremony

After a heartfelt tribute to Los Angeles, which is still recovering from the devastating wildfires, Ariana Grande took the stage first, delivering a soulful rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz. Following her, Cynthia Erivo wowed the audience with a stunning performance of “Home” from the 1975 musical The Wiz.

Grande and Erivo Join Forces for a Showstopping Performance

The two powerhouse performers then joined forces for the grand finale of the first act of Wicked – the iconic number “Defying Gravity.” Grande, wearing a sparkling dress adorned with ruby red slippers, briefly stepped aside to let Erivo shine in her strapless white gown decorated with florals. As Erivo hit the high final note, the audience erupted into applause, giving the duo a standing ovation.

Also Read: ‘I Agree’: Elon Musk Backs Call for US to Quit NATO, UN

A Celebration of ‘Oz’ at the Dolby Theatre

The celebration of all things Oz was nothing short of magical at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with both Grande and Erivo receiving overwhelming appreciation for their powerful performances. The two stars, who portray Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked, added their special touch to the night, creating an unforgettable moment for the audience.

Wicked and Oscar Nominations

Both Grande and Erivo are nominated for Academy Awards this year for their roles in Wicked, which is also nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Erivo is nominated for Best Actress, while Grande is up for Best Supporting Actress.

Other Performances at the 97th Oscars

In addition to Grande and Erivo’s showstopping performance, this year’s Oscars featured musical acts from Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, Blackpink’s Lisa, and British singer Raye. In a break from tradition, the ceremony did not include performances of the nominees for Best Original Song.