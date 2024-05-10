Telangana Model Schools invite applications for intermediate admissions

Hyderabad: Online applications are invited from SSC Passed candidates for Admission into 1st Year Intermediate courses (English Medium) for the Academic Year 2024-25 at Free of Cost.

The seats in MPC, BiPC, MEC and CEC are 40 in each Group. The Date of submission of First Phase online application is from may 10, 2024 to may 25, 2024.

In a statement S. Srinivasa Chary, the Additional Director of Model Schools of the state asked the students to visit the official website of Model Schools http://www.tsmodelschools.com to download the application.