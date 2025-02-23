Telangana New Ration Cards Distribution Begins March 1: Check Excluded Districts

The Telangana government will start distributing new ration cards on March 1, 2025, after months of delays. However, residents in districts under the Model Code of Conduct for MLC elections will receive their cards later.

Telangana New Ration Cards Rollout Begins March 1

Districts Excluded Until March 8

Due to ongoing MLC elections on February 27, 2025, ration cards will not be issued in the following districts until after the poll code lifts:

Nalgonda

Khammam

Warangal

Karimnagar

Included districts (from March 1):

Hyderabad

Rangareddy

Mahabubnagar (including Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Narayanpet, and Wanaparthy)

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confirmed the phased rollout to comply with election guidelines, ensuring fair distribution post-March 8 in excluded regions.

How to Apply for a Ration Card (2025 Guidelines)

Eligibility : Permanent Telangana residents from economically weaker sections.

: Permanent Telangana residents from economically weaker sections. Application : Submit via Mee Seva Centers with a ₹50 fee. No deadline—apply anytime.

: Submit via with a ₹50 fee. No deadline—apply anytime. Track Status: Use the reference number provided post-application.

Pending Applications:

Hyderabad : 83,000+ applications under review.

: 83,000+ applications under review. Rangareddy : 24,000 cards to be issued March 1.

: 24,000 cards to be issued March 1. Mahabubnagar: 13,000 households prioritized.

Why the Delay?

The Model Code of Conduct for the February 27 MLC elections restricts welfare activities in poll-bound districts. Officials emphasize transparency, with distribution resuming post-elections.

What’s Next for Excluded Districts?

Residents in excluded districts can expect updates after March 8, 2025, once the election code lifts. The government urges applicants to:

Avoid last-minute rushes at Mee Seva centers. Verify eligibility criteria online before applying. Monitor the Telangana Civil Supplies Portal for real-time updates.

This phased rollout aims to balance electoral compliance and urgent food security needs. Families in excluded districts are advised to await official notifications post-March 8.