Telangana New Ration Card Distribution Begins March 2025: Check Your Status

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government is actively progressing with the selection process for the issuance of new ration cards. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially launched this initiative on January 26.

However, the public remains curious about the exact timeline for the distribution of these new ration cards.

The state is set to conduct polling for Graduate MLC and Teacher MLC seats on February 27. The results of these elections are expected in the first week of March. Consequently, there is a high likelihood that the distribution of new ration cards will commence by the end of March.

Meanwhile, the process of adding, removing, and updating names in existing ration cards is ongoing.

Selection Process for New Ration Cards in Greater Hyderabad

In Greater Hyderabad, the selection process for ration card beneficiaries has been completed. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is preparing to conduct ward meetings in the first week of March to finalize the distribution.

Initially, officials planned to hold these ward meetings in the first and second weeks of February. However, the Indiramma Housing Scheme verification process caused delays, pushing the timeline further.

Under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, 10,70,659 applications were received. Eligible beneficiaries are currently being identified through surveys. This verification process is expected to take another 10 to 12 days for full completion. Hence, the GHMC plans to conduct ward meetings in early March to finalize the list of eligible recipients.

Status of Ration Card Applications in Hyderabad

In Greater Hyderabad, 83,285 applicants have applied for ration cards, and approximately 75,000 individuals have been identified as eligible beneficiaries. However, due to the delay in conducting ward meetings, the official list of eligible beneficiaries has not yet been announced.

Previously, the government had provided an option for applicants to reapply through MeeSeva centers. As a result, many individuals who had already applied earlier resubmitted their applications, leading to confusion and increased demand for clarification.

Finalization of Beneficiary Lists

Since the Indiramma Housing Scheme survey is expected to conclude in two weeks, officials plan to conduct village-level meetings in the first week of March to announce the final lists for:

New ration card beneficiaries

Indiramma housing scheme beneficiaries

Despite these government plans, citizens are urging authorities to release the final list of ration card beneficiaries before the ward meetings since the selection process has already been completed. The delay has led to concerns and uncertainty among applicants eagerly waiting for their new ration cards.