Telangana News | New Timings for High Schools Announced Here are the Details

Hyderabad: The State government has announced new timings for high schools in Telangana, which will now function from 9 am to 4.15 pm. Previously, high schools operated from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm.

The change in timings was based on a proposal from the School Education Department, and an order was recently issued by Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham.

The adjustment in high school timings aims to align them with the schedules of primary and upper primary schools.

However, in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the existing school timings of 8.45 am to 4 pm will remain unchanged due to traffic congestion concerns.