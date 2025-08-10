Telangana on High Alert: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Expected on August 15th Amid Ongoing Flood Situation

Telangana is currently facing severe flooding as relentless rains have battered the region for over ten days. Rivers, canals, tanks, and reservoirs are overflowing, while the mighty Krishna and Godavari rivers are flowing with high intensity. Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, have also reached flood levels. Hussain Sagar lake is now full, and the Musi River is flowing strongly due to the release of water from these reservoirs. Overall, the entire state is grappling with intense rainfall and flooding.

Meteorological officials warn that this heavy rainfall is expected to continue for another week. According to Telangana’s weather department, from August 14th to 17th, widespread heavy to very heavy rains are likely across the state. Several areas are forecasted to receive intense rainfall, urging citizens to remain cautious and prepared. Hyderabad is also expected to experience heavy rains during these days, with one or two days predicted to have exceptionally high rainfall levels.

Notably, on August 15th — India’s Independence Day — Telangana is expected to witness extremely heavy rains across the state. Authorities have advised students, government employees, and other staff attending Independence Day celebrations to exercise caution. Residents in rural areas, especially students, have been urged to stay alert and avoid going outdoors during heavy downpours.

Citizens are strongly advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this prolonged period of heavy rainfall.