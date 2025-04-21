Telangana Politics: Which Party Will Win Again? Power Games Begin Early in the State

As the political temperature in Telangana begins to rise, parties are already gearing up for the next big battle—even though elections are still three and a half years away. The question on everyone’s mind is: Which party will win Telangana again?

Congress vs BRS: Power Play Intensifies

The ruling Congress party, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claims it is here to govern not just for five years but for a full decade. During his recent visit to his own constituency on March 30, CM Revanth boldly declared that he will remain in the CM’s seat for the next ten years.

However, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly TRS, has launched a strong counteroffensive. Senior BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) recently held a key meeting with leaders from Ranga Reddy district at Telangana Bhavan, calling for a united effort to reclaim the state’s power.

BRS Gears Up for a Comeback

KTR emphasized that the Chevella and Rajendranagar by-elections are imminent and urged party workers to be fully prepared. He criticized the Congress government for failing to implement its poll promises and accused it of trying to erase the development that occurred during the BRS’s ten-year rule.

According to KTR, it is a “historical necessity” for KCR to return as Chief Minister to ensure Telangana’s continued development.

Massive Rally Planned in Warangal

As part of their power play, BRS is planning a massive public rally in Warangal on April 27. The party leadership is working overtime to make the event a grand success. Leaders are rallying their cadre, aiming to revive the party’s old momentum and send a strong message to voters.

Telangana’s Future in Focus

The Congress party, despite being in power now, is already facing allegations of underperformance. The opposition is using every opportunity to highlight its shortcomings. With both parties trading barbs and ramping up their grassroots mobilization, the political landscape in Telangana is heating up much earlier than expected.

While the elections are still far off, it’s clear that the battle for Telangana 2028 has already begun. The people of the state now watch with interest as political strategies unfold, alliances shift, and leaders sharpen their narratives.