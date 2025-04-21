White Smoke Reveals the Name: The Fascinating Process of Electing a New Pope

Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Roman Catholics for the past 12 years, has passed away at the age of 88. His death marks the beginning of the secretive and traditional process to elect the next Pope — a process known as the Conclave.

Who Was Pope Francis?

Pope Francis was widely recognized for his progressive stance and efforts to simplify many traditional practices of the Roman Catholic Church. He was the first South American Pope, elected in 2013, and known for his humility and focus on social justice. As the 266th Pope, he served as the successor to Saint Peter, one of Jesus Christ’s primary apostles.

How Is a New Pope Chosen?

Following the death of a Pope, the responsibility of electing the next Pope falls to the College of Cardinals. This body consists of 252 senior Catholic officials. However, only 138 of them — those under the age of 80 — are eligible to vote.

The Conclave Process

The Conclave takes place in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican, famously adorned with Michelangelo’s frescoes. During the process:

Cardinals cast their votes in multiple rounds.

Until a new Pope is chosen, the governance of the Church lies with the cardinals.

Once a consensus is reached, white smoke rises from the chapel chimney, signaling to the world that a new Pope has been elected.

A senior Cardinal then appears on the balcony and proclaims, "Habemus Papam" ("We have a Pope").

Who Could Be the Next Pope?

In theory, any baptized Roman Catholic man can become Pope. However, tradition dictates that the next Pope is usually chosen from within the College of Cardinals. While Pope Francis was the first South American Pope, the majority of Popes — 217 out of 266 — have been Italian. This suggests the next Pope may once again come from Europe, possibly Italy.

Pope Francis’s Final Rites Will Be Different

In line with his approach to simplify traditions, Pope Francis’s funeral will not follow the conventional Vatican process: