Telangana Private Colleges Threaten to Boycott Semester Exams if...

Hyderabad: The Telangana Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association (TPDMA) has issued a warning to the state government, stating that it will boycott the upcoming regular semester examinations if long-pending fee reimbursement dues are not cleared.

Demand for Immediate Clearance of Dues

In an appeal to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPDMA President Dr. B Suryanarayana Reddy and General Secretary Yada Ramakrishna urged the government to release the outstanding amount of ₹2,500 crore by March 20, 2025. The association expressed deep concern over the financial crisis faced by private colleges due to the prolonged delay in fee reimbursements.

Colleges Struggling to Function

The association pointed out that for many colleges, less than 1% of the pending dues have been released so far, making it difficult for managements to cover operational costs. Several institutions are on the brink of closure due to mounting debts and financial stress, they said.

Threat to Semester Examinations

The TPDMA warned that if the arrears are not cleared by the given deadline, they will boycott the regular second, fourth, and sixth semester exams, scheduled to begin in the first week of April. This could disrupt the academic schedule and affect thousands of students.

Government’s Response Awaited

The association has called for urgent intervention from the Chief Minister and education department officials to resolve the issue. The government has yet to respond to the demand. If the boycott goes ahead, it could impact the academic calendar and students’ progress in degree and postgraduate courses across the state.

The situation remains tense as private colleges await a response from the Telangana government.