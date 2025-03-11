Telangana Schools: Summer Holidays Announced – Full Schedule Inside!

Hyderabad: With temperatures soaring across Telangana, the Education Department has announced that all schools in the state will operate on a half-day schedule starting from March 15, 2025. This decision aims to provide relief to students and teachers amid the rising heat.

New School Schedule

Under the revised schedule, all primary, upper primary, and high schools—including government, aided, and private institutions—will function from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The adjustment is intended to safeguard students from extreme heat, which typically peaks in the afternoon.

Also Read: Telangana Government Announces Half-Day Schools from This Date, Amid Rising Temperatures

Summer Vacation Announcement

The academic year 2024-25 will conclude on April 23, 2025, followed by summer vacations from April 24 to June 11, 2025. The new academic year 2025-26 is set to commence on June 12, 2025.

Rising Temperatures and Precautionary Measures

As Telangana braces for further temperature hikes, health experts have advised students, parents, and teachers to take necessary precautions to prevent heat strokes, dehydration, and exhaustion. Recommended safety measures include:

Staying hydrated by consuming plenty of fluids.

Wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothes.

Avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

Using caps, umbrellas, and sunglasses while stepping out.

Impact on Students and Parents

The decision to implement a half-day school schedule has been welcomed by both parents and teachers. Parents feel reassured that their children will have to spend less time commuting in the scorching heat. Teachers believe that the new schedule will help improve students’ concentration levels, as excessive heat often leads to fatigue, disrupting the learning process.

Government’s Efforts for Student Welfare

The Telangana government is continuously monitoring weather conditions and taking necessary steps to ensure students’ well-being. In addition to adjusting school hours, authorities have instructed schools to ensure well-ventilated classrooms and adequate water supply for students.

Furthermore, the government, in collaboration with the health department, is raising awareness about heatwave prevention and early symptoms of heat exhaustion. School administrations have been directed to report any health-related issues immediately and provide necessary medical assistance if required.