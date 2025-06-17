Telangana Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme (June 17): 16L Applied, Only 1L Get Phase 1 Loans; 6.6L Rejected – Status Check

Hyderabad, June 17, 2025 – A wave of disappointment is sweeping across Telangana as the state government’s ambitious Rajiv Yuva Vikasam self-employment scheme faces significant setbacks. Of the 16.23 lakh unemployed youth who applied for financial assistance, a staggering 6.6 lakh applications have been rejected, with only 1 lakh applicants receiving sanction letters in the first phase.

Also Read: Get Your Indian Birth Certificate Online From Home: Full Process, Requirements & Charges (All States)

The Numbers: A Stark Reality for Applicants

Launched on March 15, 2025, with an increased budget of ₹8,000 crore, the scheme attracted 16.23 lakh applications from SC, ST, BC, and Minority youth before the April 14 deadline. The overwhelming response saw:

BC Corporation : 8.01 lakh applications (highest volume)

: 8.01 lakh applications (highest volume) SC Corporation : 3.93 lakh applications

: 3.93 lakh applications Minority Corporation : 2.04 lakh applications

: 2.04 lakh applications ST Corporation : 1.83 lakh applications

: 1.83 lakh applications 75% applicants opting for Category 4 loans (₹2-4 lakh range)

Why Were So Many Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme Applications Rejected?

Government verification and bank scrutiny led to massive rejections:

Documentation Failures (1.69 lakh)

Applications rejected due to missing income certificates, invalid caste documentation, or failure to prove Telangana residency. Financial Viability & CIBIL Rejects (4.90 lakh)

Banks rejected nearly 5 lakh applications during secondary screening due to poor credit scores, existing liabilities, or unsustainable business proposals. “One Family, One Beneficiary” Rule

Multiple applications from single households were disqualified under the scheme’s anti-hoarding provision. Age and Eligibility Mismatches

Many applicants fell outside the 21-55 age bracket for non-agricultural ventures or couldn’t provide BPL certification.

Limited Rollout Amid Promises

Contrary to the initial June 2 launch plan for sanctioning 5 lakh beneficiaries, only 1 lakh youth have received approval letters so far – exclusively for smaller loan categories (up to ₹1 lakh). Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka confirmed, “Sanction letters are being distributed at constituency headquarters until June 9, with training programs scheduled June 10-15.”

The government has appointed special officers at mandal level to monitor implementation and support beneficiaries facing operational challenges. “Merely providing financial assistance isn’t enough. We must ensure beneficiaries reap profits,” Vikramarka stated .

How to Check Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme Application Status

With uncertainty looming, applicants are eager to know their status. The government has provided a way to check, although the portal is no longer accepting new submissions.

Visit the Official Portal: Applicants can check their status on the official Telangana Online Beneficiary Management and Monitoring System (OBMMS) website: https://tgobmms.cgg.gov.in/. Use Your Application Number: You will need your application reference number to log in and view the current status of your request. Helpline for Assistance: For further queries, applicants can contact the official helpline. Phone: 040-23120334

040-23120334 Email: [email protected]

It is important to note that the application window closed on April 14, 2025, and no new applications are being accepted.

From Enthusiasm to Frustration: Broken Timelines and Promises

The initial timeline for the scheme has been completely derailed, fueling public frustration. Sanction letters were originally scheduled for distribution on Telangana Formation Day (June 2, 2025), with self-employment units launching by June 15.

Instead, only 1 lakh beneficiaries in Category 1 and 2 (loans up to ₹1 lakh) received their sanction letters on June 2. For this limited group, skill training is scheduled from June 10-15, with a target to ground all units by October 2, 2025.

This partial rollout has done little to calm the anxiety of the remaining 15 lakh applicants. The government’s silence and lack of official communication regarding the delays have further aggravated the situation. Many youth now fear the scheme might follow the path of previous initiatives that were announced with fanfare but saw limited implementation.

The delay also draws sharp criticism when compared to the Congress party’s pre-election “Hyderabad Youth Declaration,” which included promises yet to be fulfilled:

Filling 2 lakh government jobs within a year.

A ₹4,000 monthly unemployment allowance.

Interest-free loans up to ₹10 lakh.

Government’s Stance and the Path Forward

Despite the criticism, the government insists it is committed to the scheme’s success. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has reiterated that the program will provide genuine self-employment and boost the state’s economy.

Officials have adopted a phased implementation strategy, prioritizing smaller loan amounts where competition was lower. However, with nearly a million and a half applicants still in limbo, the government faces an uphill battle to restore faith and deliver on its promises. The future of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme now hinges on its ability to overcome these administrative hurdles, provide clear communication, and expedite the process for the lakhs of youth who are still waiting.