Telangana Govt to Distribute New Ration Card for 5.12 Lakh Families Starting March 1: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

The Telangana government, led by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, will launch a statewide ration card distribution drive on March 1, 2025, prioritizing thousands of underprivileged families. In the first phase, 1 lakh new ration cards will be issued across Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and erstwhile Mahbubnagar districts in a single day.

Telangana’s Ration Card Drive Begins March 1: 1 Lakh Cards in Day One

Distribution begins in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Mahbubnagar. Phase 2 (After March 8): Expands to all 33 districts, targeting 5.12 lakh families by mid-2025.

This initiative follows a temporary pause due to the Model Code of Conduct during MLC elections.

Who is Eligible?

The new ration cards aim to cover:

Families without existing ration cards.

Newly formed households.

Permanent residents earning less than ₹1.5 lakh annually.

Existing ration cards remain valid and will not be canceled, clarified Minister Prabhakar.

How to Apply for a Ration Card

Visit MeeSeva centers with valid ID, address, and income proofs. Pay a ₹50 application fee to receive a reference number. Track status online via the EPDS portal.

Applicants missing the initial drive can apply until March 8.

Benefits of the New Ration Cards

Subsidized essentials: Rice, wheat, sugar, and kerosene at reduced rates.

Rice, wheat, sugar, and kerosene at reduced rates. Identity proof: Valid for accessing welfare schemes, school admissions, and bank accounts.

Valid for accessing welfare schemes, school admissions, and bank accounts. Transparent process: Digitized verification to prevent fraud.

Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized, “No eligible family will be left out.” Surveys have identified 4.5 lakh pending applications, with plans to issue 40 lakh cards in coming years.

Residents are urged to report discrepancies to local authorities for swift resolution.

This landmark initiative marks Telangana’s largest ration card rollout in a decade, promising food security for vulnerable communities. Stay updated via the official EPDS portal for real-time updates.

Reported by Munsif News on February 25, 2025.