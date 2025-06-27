Telangana Shines with Four Medals at 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship 2025

Bhubaneswar: Telangana swimmers made a remarkable impact at the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship 2025, held in Bhubaneswar from June 22 to June 26, securing a total of four medals, including one gold, two silver, and one bronze.

Mittapalli Rithvika Wins Gold in 50m Breaststroke

The highlight for Telangana was Mittapalli Rithvika’s spectacular performance in the Women’s 50m Breaststroke event. She clinched the gold medal with an impressive timing of 33.98 seconds, edging out Harshitha Jayaram of RSPB (34.21) and Avni Chhabra of Punjab (34.51).

Vritti Agarwal Secures Three Medals in Freestyle Events

Telangana’s rising swimming star, Vritti Agarwal, demonstrated consistent excellence in long-distance freestyle events, earning three medals:

Silver in 1500m Freestyle Women: Vritti finished second with a time of 17:41.36, narrowly behind Bhavya Sachdeva of Delhi, who clocked 17:35.07. Thanya Shadakshari from Karnataka took bronze at 17:41.45.

Silver in 800m Freestyle Women: Vritti claimed her second silver in the 800m event, touching the wall at 9:18.16. Delhi's Bhavya Sachdeva secured gold in 9:09.67, while Aditi Satish Hegde of Maharashtra followed close behind for bronze at 9:18.20.

Bronze in 400m Freestyle Women: Vritti added a bronze to her medal haul with a timing of 4:30.05. Delhi's Bhavya Sachdeva won gold (4:26.66), and Aditi Satish Hegde from Maharashtra earned silver (4:29.48).

Delhi Dominates Medal Tally

While Telangana celebrated its four-medal victory, Delhi’s swimmers, particularly Bhavya Sachdeva, showcased dominance in freestyle events, taking multiple golds across long-distance categories.

Telangana Swimming Community Elated

Officials and coaches from the Telangana swimming community expressed pride in their athletes’ achievements, emphasizing that these performances reflect the growing strength of competitive swimming in the state. The swimmers’ success at the national level is expected to inspire young talent and bolster preparations for future championships.