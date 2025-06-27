Hyderabad Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed as Tipper Truck Crushes Scooty in Dundigal

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a Class 1 student in Hyderabad’s Medchal district on Friday morning. The shocking incident occurred near Pallavi International School in Mallampet, Dundigal PS limits, leading to chaos and grief in the area.

Tipper Truck Runs Over Child Heading to School

According to eyewitnesses, the young boy was walking to school with his mother when a tipper truck hit him and ran over his body. The child reportedly died on the spot due to severe injuries, his body mutilated under the weight of the heavy vehicle.

Traffic Chaos Follows the Accident

Following the accident, traffic came to a standstill as locals and passersby gathered at the scene. A massive traffic jam ensued in the vicinity of Pallavi International School, affecting commuters during busy morning hours.

Police Reach the Spot, Probe Underway

Police teams from Dundigal Police Station rushed to the accident site, managing the crowd and restoring traffic flow. Officers have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident and are working to identify the driver of the tipper truck, who reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

Growing Concerns Over Road Safety

This devastating accident has reignited concerns over road safety, especially around school zones in Hyderabad. Residents and parents have urged authorities to enforce stricter speed limits and deploy traffic personnel to protect school-going children during peak hours.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited as police continue their inquiries.