Saidabad Encroachments Cleared by HYDRAA to Protect Hyderabad from Monsoon Flooding

Hyderabad: In a decisive step to reduce urban flooding risks before the monsoon season, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) launched a significant anti-encroachment drive in Krishna Nagar, Saidabad, on Friday.

HYDRAA’s enforcement teams demolished illegal constructions built over stormwater drains, removing structures that were obstructing the natural flow of rainwater. Officials explained that such encroachments are a key cause of waterlogging and flash floods in several parts of Hyderabad during heavy rainfall.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior HYDRAA officials, with Hyderabad Police deployed at the site to maintain law and order and prevent resistance from locals. The demolition proceeded smoothly, although some affected property owners expressed concerns over compensation and relocation.

“This drive is part of a broader city-wide initiative aimed at restoring natural drainage channels and enhancing Hyderabad’s flood resilience,” said a HYDRAA spokesperson. “Encroachments over stormwater drains disrupt water flow and endanger lives and property during the monsoon.”

Local authorities have repeatedly warned property owners over recent months to remove illegal structures voluntarily. However, non-compliance from many led to the enforcement action.

Several residents welcomed the drive, stressing that clearing encroachments is essential to prevent flooding and water stagnation, which have long troubled Krishna Nagar and surrounding areas.

HYDRAA officials confirmed that similar anti-encroachment operations will continue in other flood-prone zones across Hyderabad in the coming weeks as part of the city’s disaster preparedness and flood management plan.