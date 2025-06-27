Gold Rates Slashed in Hyderabad Today: Check Prices for 27 June 2025

Gold prices in Hyderabad witnessed a sharp drop on Friday, 27 June 2025. As per the latest updates, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at ₹89,850, reflecting a fall of ₹850.

Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹98,020, registering a decrease of ₹930.

Silver Rates Stable at ₹1,17,900 per Kilogram

While gold rates have dipped, silver prices remain steady in Hyderabad. The current rate for silver is ₹1,17,900 per kilogram, with no significant fluctuations reported in the last trading session.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Global Market Volatility Impacting Local Prices

Gold rates in the international market have been experiencing significant fluctuations. Over recent weeks, prices have shown a downward trend despite the ongoing wedding season—a period traditionally associated with high gold demand in India.

Currently, gold has been fluctuating around ₹90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat and approximately ₹1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat, signaling market uncertainty driven by global economic conditions, interest rate expectations, and geopolitical tensions.

Also Read: Hyderabad Two Arrested for Threatening to Demolish House Using Hydra’s Name

Gold Buyers Advised to Check Live Rates

It’s important to note that the gold prices mentioned are as of 8 AM and may vary throughout the day. Experts advise gold buyers and investors to track live gold prices before making any purchases or investments, as market dynamics can cause rates to rise or fall rapidly.

The prices shared here reflect yesterday’s closing rates, and today’s market may open with either an upward or downward trend.