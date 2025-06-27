Hyderabad: Two Arrested for Threatening to Demolish House Using Hydra’s Name

Two individuals have been booked at the Narsingi Police Station in Hyderabad for allegedly threatening residents using the name of “Hydra.”

The accused, identified as Miriyala Vedantham and Yelisetti Shoban Babu, reportedly went to a house in Alkapur Township, located in Neknampur village of Gandipet Mandal, and issued threats.

How the Threat Unfolded

The incident took place on June 23rd around 3:20 PM. According to Guntakal Mallikarjun, who was working at the property, the two men arrived in a black-colored car and entered the premises. When questioned about their identity, they claimed to be representatives from Hydra. Upon being asked why they came, they allegedly threatened to demolish the house and said they were collecting information for that purpose.

Mallikarjun further stated in his complaint that when he advised the men to speak directly with the house owner, they quietly slipped away from the location.

Accused Persons Identified

The police investigation revealed that Miriyala Vedantham (22) works as a car driver and hails from Karimnagar district, although he currently resides in Alkapur Township. The second accused, Yelisetti Shoban Babu, is a retired RTC (Road Transport Corporation) employee living in Poppalaguda at Esteem Residency, Manikonda. Both individuals have been taken into police custody for further questioning.

Hydra Issues Strong Warning Against Misuse of Name

Following the incident, Hydra released an official statement on Thursday urging the public to immediately report any frauds or threats carried out in their name. The company stressed that under no circumstances should such actions be ignored. Hydra confirmed it would initiate strict action even if its own employees were involved in misusing the organization’s name for fraudulent activities.

How to Report Fraudulent Activities

Hydra requested that anyone encountering scams or threats involving its name should promptly call the helpline at 8712406899. Additionally, people are encouraged to share information and photographs of the suspects via WhatsApp to help authorities take swift action.