Hyderabad Horror: 2 KM Drunken Rampage Ends as Over Speeding Car Crashes into Divider, Hits Bikes Near Eshwar Theatre

Hyderabad: A major accident was narrowly averted late last night near Eshwar Theatre on the National Highway under the Rajendranagar Police Station limits, when an overspeeding Ertiga car, reportedly driven under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a road divider and collided with multiple vehicles along a 2-kilometre stretch.

Drunk Driving Leads to Dangerous Chase-Like Scene

According to eyewitnesses, the car began hitting dividers and two-wheelers from Chinuku area, recklessly speeding for nearly two kilometres before finally crashing into a major divider near Eshwar Theatre, bringing the vehicle to a sudden halt. The impact was so severe that airbags deployed, and the vehicle was heavily damaged.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Serial Burglar with 100+ Cases Falls into Police Net Days After Jail Release, Gold Loot Recovered

Locals Alert Police as Passengers Found Drunk

Locals reported the incident to police immediately after noticing that the driver and co-passenger appeared intoxicated. Responding swiftly, Rajendranagar police reached the scene, detained both men, and shifted them to Rajendranagar Police Station for further inquiry and medical examination.

Speed Estimated Above 100 km/h

Based on the damage and sequence of collisions, officials suspect the vehicle was travelling at over 100 km/h. The reckless driving caused panic among commuters and pedestrians, with several narrowly escaping injury.

Locals Demand Strict Action

Residents and commuters who witnessed the incident expressed concern over the growing menace of drunk driving, especially on national highways. They urged police to take strict action against the individuals involved to set a strong precedent and ensure road safety.

An official investigation is underway, and charges are expected to be filed under applicable sections related to rash and negligent driving, endangering public life, and driving under the influence.