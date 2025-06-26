Hyderabad: Serial Burglar with 100+ Cases Falls into Police Net Days After Jail Release, Gold Loot Recovered

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, Hyderabad police apprehended a notorious habitual house burglar, Mohammed Saleem alias Sunil Shetty, at Bandlaguda X Roads. Acting under the supervision of DCP S. Chaitanya Kumar (Southeast Zone) and ACP Chandrayangutta, the Bandlaguda police successfully cracked two housebreaking cases and recovered gold ornaments weighing approximately 35 grams, valued at ₹70,000.

Arrest and Seizure of Stolen Property

On May 26, 2025, police detained Mohammed Saleem @ Sunil Shetty, a habitual housebreaker, who was involved in two house burglaries within the Hyderabad Commissionerate limits. The team recovered the following stolen gold items from his possession:

One necklace (1.5 tola) and earrings (0.5 tola)

(Related to Cr. No. 197/2025 – PS Bandlaguda)

and (Related to Cr. No. 197/2025 – PS Bandlaguda) Two gold finger rings (total 1.5 tola / ~15 grams)

(Related to Cr. No. 198/2025 – PS Bandlaguda)

A Career Criminal with Over 100 Burglary Cases

Mohammed Saleem, 51, resident of Falaknuma, is a repeat offender with a criminal history dating back to 1991. He has been arrested 25 times and is classified as a Category ‘D’ Criminal (CDC) at Falaknuma PS. He was recently released from jail in May 2025, after which he resumed his criminal activities, targeting homes in the early morning hours.

Modus Operandi: Ludo, Cricket, and Then Theft

Nicknamed ‘Sunil Shetty’ for his admiration of the Bollywood actor, Saleem follows a unique pattern:

He plays Ludo and cricket games on his mobile till 3 AM.

till 3 AM. Post 4 AM, he roams Muslim-majority colonies in Hyderabad’s Old City, identifying locked homes.

in Hyderabad’s Old City, identifying locked homes. Using a torch and cutting pliers , he scales rooftops and enters houses via open ventilation shafts , common in older homes, leaving the main entrance untouched—deceiving patrol police.

, he and , common in older homes, leaving the main entrance untouched—deceiving patrol police. He then breaks open almirahs using available household items, including spoons, and escapes quietly.

A Colorful Yet Criminal Past

An illiterate man, Saleem once worked in a kerosene lantern shop and later at a hotel in Chaderghat. He turned to crime at age 16, driven by a romantic relationship and the need for money. His first arrest was by Chaderghat Police for stealing brass utensils. During his jail term at Musheerabad, he met professional burglars and honed his skills.

He has used stolen money to tour cities like Mumbai and Ajmer, even attempting to meet actor Sunil Shetty. In one incident, he lost his loot to a woman who tricked him in a hotel room in Mumbai. In 1998, he married a widow and is now a father to seven children.

Operated Across South Hyderabad

Saleem’s area of operation is confined to the Old City of Hyderabad, especially under police limits of Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Kalapather, Kamatipura, Balapur, Pahadi Sharif, Mailardevpally, and Bandlaguda, areas where he is highly familiar with the topography.

Accused Sent for Judicial Remand

Following his arrest, Mohammed Saleem has been produced before court for judicial remand. The Bandlaguda Police’s quick and efficient action is being lauded for nabbing one of the city’s most elusive burglars.

A. Sudhakar

Asst. Commissioner of Police, Chandrayangutta Division, South East Zone, Hyderabad