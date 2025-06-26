Beggar Free Hyderabad: GHMC Launches Special Drive, 221 Identified, 19 Shifted to Shelter

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with the Hyderabad City Police, has initiated a special drive to remove beggars from busy traffic junctions and public places as part of its vision for a cleaner and more organized city.

Focus on Major Traffic Zones

As part of the ongoing operation, officials have begun identifying beggars in high-traffic areas such as Basheerbagh, Secretariat, Nampally, Begumbazar, and other key junctions under GHMC limits. The initiative aims to reduce the public inconvenience caused by begging and ensure proper rehabilitation for those living on footpaths and streets.

Medical Checks and Rehabilitation Efforts

The drive is being led by GHMC’s Urban Community Development (UCD) wing, which has intensified its efforts over the past few days. Individuals found begging at traffic signals and religious places are being identified and provided with medical check-ups before being either sent to GHMC-managed shelter homes or handed over to their families.

221 Individuals Identified So Far

In the course of the drive, 221 individuals have been identified by special teams:

173 men

37 women

11 children

Out of these, 19 individuals have already been shifted to GHMC shelter homes, while the remaining have received counselling and were sent back to their respective families.

Special Teams Formed for Ongoing Action

GHMC officials have confirmed that the process of relocating beggars and homeless individuals will be a continuous initiative. For this, special teams have been formed to maintain a consistent presence at key zones, working closely with the police to ensure the safe and humane relocation of those in need.

This drive not only aims to declutter busy junctions but also provides an opportunity for marginalized individuals to be reintegrated into society through shelter, care, and support.