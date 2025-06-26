Gold Theft Cracked: Railway Police Arrest Accused at Lingampalli Station, Recover Ornaments Worth ₹20 Lakh

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Hyderabad, in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Lingampalli, arrested a man involved in the theft of gold ornaments from a passenger on a moving train. The stolen property, weighing around 200 grams and valued at approximately ₹20 lakhs, was recovered in full.

Suspicious Activity Leads to Arrest

On the morning of June 26, 2025, around 7:00 AM, Sri B. Praveen Kumar, IRP Hyderabad, along with his team—Sri Narsing Rathod (RHC 41), Sri A. Srinivas (RHC 70), Sri Shakeel Pasha (RPC 129), Sri Srinivas (RPC 112), and Sri Ismail Shareef (RPC 348)—conducted routine checks at Lingampalli Railway Station in coordination with RPF staff.

During their inspection, they noticed one individual behaving suspiciously. Upon taking him into custody for questioning, he identified himself as Balla Sagar Anil Kumar, 32, a flower vendor from Chandanagar.

Gold Ornaments Found During Frisking

On frisking, the police discovered a small brown golden-colored pouch in his pocket. Inside were multiple gold ornaments. Upon further interrogation, the accused failed to provide any legitimate explanation for the possession of the jewelry. He eventually confessed to having stolen a passenger’s luggage bag on June 24, 2025, from Coach B-4 of Train No. 07446 Lingampalli–Kakinada Special Express, after it departed from Chandanagar Railway Station.

The case pertains to Crime No. 101/2025 U/s 305 (C) BNS of RPS Hyderabad.

Details of Seized Property

The following gold items were recovered from the accused’s possession in the presence of panch witnesses:

Two-row gold Mangalsutra chain – 56.6 grams

– 56.6 grams Three pairs of gold bangles – 89 grams

– 89 grams Black beads gold chain – 25.56 grams

– 25.56 grams Another black beads gold chain – 21.57 grams

– 21.57 grams One pair of gold ear studs with stones – 6.97 grams

Total Weight: Approximately 200 grams

Estimated Value: ₹20,00,000/-

Investigation and Appreciation

The successful operation was led under the supervision of Smt. Chandana Deepti, IPS, SRP Secunderabad, and Sri S.N. Jawed, DSRP Secunderabad Urban. The Railway Police commended the swift and efficient action of the inspection team for solving the case within a short span and recovering the stolen valuables intact.

The GRP Hyderabad continues to remain vigilant to ensure passenger safety and appeals to the public to be cautious with their belongings while travelling.