Hyderabad: Habeebnagar Police Arrest Auto Theft Accused, Recover Two Stolen Passenger Auto Rickshaws

Hyderabad: In a swift operation, the Habeebnagar Police have apprehended a habitual offender involved in the theft of passenger auto rickshaws and recovered two stolen vehicles from his possession.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The accused has been identified as Mohd Majid, 31, son of Mohammed Yasheen, a resident of Dilawar Gunj, Mangalhat. Majid, who works as a labourer, was reportedly addicted to social vices including alcohol and substance use, which led him to commit the thefts for easy money.

Details of the Recovered Vehicles

Police recovered the following two vehicles linked to the crimes:

Auto Rickshaw (TS 13 UB 6055) Crime No. 127/2025

U/s 303 (2) BNS

Habeebnagar Police Station Auto Rickshaw (TS 11 UB 9803) Crime No. 128/2025

U/s 303 (2) BNS

Habeebnagar Police Station

Modus Operandi

According to police, Majid had hatched a plan to steal passenger auto rickshaws and sell them in the Ram Koti area to make quick money. On June 21 and 22, he stole two auto rickshaws within the limits of Habeebnagar Police Station. One of the stolen autos was parked opposite the Assembly at a parking space, while the second was being used by the accused himself to transport passengers in a bid to avoid suspicion.

On June 25, while Majid was driving one of the stolen vehicles from Bhoiguda Kaman towards Hammed Café, the crime staff spotted the vehicle during a routine check. The police team gave chase, apprehended him, and recovered both stolen three-wheeler autos.

Commendation for the Police Team

The swift detection and recovery operation was carried out by the Habeebnagar Crime Team comprising:

Sri K. Ashok Kumar , DSI

, DSI Sri S. Shiva Kumar , ASI

, ASI Sri Ahmedullah Shah Quadri , PC 6235

, PC 6235 Sri C. Ravi , PC 5056

, PC 5056 Sri Md. Rasheeuddin, ARPC 10387

The efforts were executed under the supervision of Sri S. Saidulu, Additional Inspector of Police. The team has been commended for their timely action and dedication to duty.

The Habeebnagar Police continue to intensify vehicle-checking operations and urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.