Telangana Speeds Up Municipal Election Preparations, Detailed Voter List Schedule Released

Hyderabad: Preparations for the upcoming Telangana municipal elections have gained momentum, with the Telangana State Election Commission releasing a detailed schedule for the publication of municipal voter lists across the state. The move is aimed at ensuring free, fair, and well-organised local body elections.

Voter Lists for 117 Municipalities and 6 Corporations

According to the Election Commission, voter lists for all wards in 117 municipalities and 6 municipal corporations will be finally published on January 10, 2026, based on polling station-wise data.

These voter lists will play a crucial role in the conduct of the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana.

Also Read: Hyderabad Policing Revamp, Four New Police Commissionerate Announced, IPS Officers Get New Roles

The Election Commission has outlined the following important dates:

December 30, 2025: Polling station data from the Election Commission of India will be organised municipality-wise and corporation-wise

Polling station data from the Election Commission of India will be organised municipality-wise and corporation-wise December 31, 2025: Preparation of ward-wise municipal voter lists to be completed

Preparation of ward-wise municipal voter lists to be completed January 1, 2026: Draft voter lists to be displayed on notice boards of respective municipal bodies

Draft voter lists to be displayed on notice boards of respective municipal bodies January 5, 2026: Meetings with political party representatives at municipal and corporation levels

Meetings with political party representatives at municipal and corporation levels January 6, 2026: Consultative meetings with District Election Authorities at district level

Consultative meetings with District Election Authorities at district level January 10, 2026: Final publication of municipal voter lists

Public Asked to Verify Voter Details

After the publication of draft voter lists on January 1, citizens will be given an opportunity to submit objections and suggestions regarding:

Name corrections

Address changes

Inclusion or deletion of entries

The Election Commission has urged voters to carefully verify their details and report any errors within the stipulated period.

Uniform Format and Language for Voter Lists

The State Election Commission has directed that municipal ward voter lists must be prepared in the same format and languages used for Assembly constituency electoral rolls. This step is intended to maintain consistency and clarity.

Step Towards Transparent Municipal Elections

State officials said the voter list exercise is a key step toward conducting transparent, fair, and systematic municipal elections in Telangana. Accurate voter rolls will help prevent discrepancies and ensure wider public participation.

With the release of the voter list schedule, Telangana has formally stepped-up preparations for municipal elections. Citizens are advised to actively participate in the verification process to ensure their right to vote is protected ahead of polling.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.