Telangana SSC Exam 2026 Fee Schedule Announced; Check Deadlines and Late Fee Details

Hyderabad, October 23, 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, has officially released the fee payment schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), OSSC, and Vocational Public Examinations scheduled for March 2026.

In a press note (Re.No.149/B-2/2025), the department outlined a strict timeline for the online remittance of fees, including specific windows for late payments with escalating penalties. All headmasters have been instructed to communicate this schedule to students immediately and adhere to the deadlines without exception.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Orders Immediate Closure of All Transport Check Posts Across the State

The department has established a clear timeline for fee submission, with provisions for late payments at increasing penalty rates through the end of December 2025.

Detailed Fee Payment Schedule

The examination fee must be paid by students to their school headmasters, who are then responsible for remitting the amount online through the Cyber Treasury system. The following are the critical dates for the process:

Fee Category Payment by Candidates to HM Online Remittance by HM Student Data Submission by HM to DEO Without Late Fee October 30 – November 13, 2025 Up to November 14, 2025 Up to November 18, 2025 With ₹100 Late Fee November 15 – November 29, 2025 Up to December 1, 2025 Up to December 5, 2025 With ₹200 Late Fee December 2 – December 11, 2025 Up to December 12, 2025 Up to December 18, 2025 With ₹500 Late Fee December 15 – December 29, 2025 Up to December 30, 2025 Up to January 2, 2026

Examination Fee Structure and Important Instructions

The DGE has specified the following fee amounts for the March 2026 examinations:

All Subjects or More than Three Subjects: ₹125

₹125 Up to Three Subjects: ₹110

₹110 Vocational Candidates: ₹60 in addition to the regular SSC academic fee of ₹125.

The department issued strict instructions for headmasters, emphasizing that due dates will not be extended under any circumstances. Payments must be made exclusively through the school login on the official website www.bse.telangana.gov.in via online integration with the Cyber Treasury. Payments using IFMIS Portal challans or manual bank challans will not be accepted.

Furthermore, the department clarified that SC, ST, and BC candidates appearing for the SSC Public Examinations in March 2026 are fully exempted from paying examination fees as per existing government orders.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)