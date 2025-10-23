Telangana SSC Exam 2026 Fee Schedule Announced; Check Deadlines and Late Fee Details
The Telangana DGE has announced the SSC exam fee schedule for March 2026. Pay fees from Oct 30-Nov 13 without penalty. Check all late fee dates and online payment steps.
Hyderabad, October 23, 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, has officially released the fee payment schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), OSSC, and Vocational Public Examinations scheduled for March 2026.
In a press note (Re.No.149/B-2/2025), the department outlined a strict timeline for the online remittance of fees, including specific windows for late payments with escalating penalties. All headmasters have been instructed to communicate this schedule to students immediately and adhere to the deadlines without exception.
The department has established a clear timeline for fee submission, with provisions for late payments at increasing penalty rates through the end of December 2025.
Detailed Fee Payment Schedule
The examination fee must be paid by students to their school headmasters, who are then responsible for remitting the amount online through the Cyber Treasury system. The following are the critical dates for the process:
|Fee Category
|Payment by Candidates to HM
|Online Remittance by HM
|Student Data Submission by HM to DEO
|Without Late Fee
|October 30 – November 13, 2025
|Up to November 14, 2025
|Up to November 18, 2025
|With ₹100 Late Fee
|November 15 – November 29, 2025
|Up to December 1, 2025
|Up to December 5, 2025
|With ₹200 Late Fee
|December 2 – December 11, 2025
|Up to December 12, 2025
|Up to December 18, 2025
|With ₹500 Late Fee
|December 15 – December 29, 2025
|Up to December 30, 2025
|Up to January 2, 2026
Examination Fee Structure and Important Instructions
The DGE has specified the following fee amounts for the March 2026 examinations:
- All Subjects or More than Three Subjects: ₹125
- Up to Three Subjects: ₹110
- Vocational Candidates: ₹60 in addition to the regular SSC academic fee of ₹125.
The department issued strict instructions for headmasters, emphasizing that due dates will not be extended under any circumstances. Payments must be made exclusively through the school login on the official website www.bse.telangana.gov.in via online integration with the Cyber Treasury. Payments using IFMIS Portal challans or manual bank challans will not be accepted.
Furthermore, the department clarified that SC, ST, and BC candidates appearing for the SSC Public Examinations in March 2026 are fully exempted from paying examination fees as per existing government orders.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What is the last date to pay the Telangana SSC exam fee 2025 without a late fee?
The last date to pay the Telangana SSC (Class 10) exam fee for the academic year 2024-25 without any penalty is November 13, 2025. Payments must be made through the headmaster of your respective school.
2. What is the correct late fee for the Telangana SSC exam after the first deadline?
The late fee structure is as follows: ₹100 from November 15-29, ₹200 from December 2-11, and ₹500 from December 15-29, 2025.
3. Can students pay the Telangana SSC exam fee online directly?
No. Students must pay the examination fee to the headmaster of their school. The headmaster is then responsible for remitting the consolidated fees online through the official portal via Cyber Treasury.
4. Are any students exempt from paying the Telangana SSC exam fee?
Yes, as per government orders, SC, ST, and BC candidates are exempt from paying the examination fees for the SSC Public Examinations, March 2026.
5. What is the exam fee for vocational course students?
Vocational candidates must pay ₹60 in addition to the regular SSC academic course fee of ₹125, making the total fee ₹185.