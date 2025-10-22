Telangana Govt Orders Immediate Closure of All Transport Check Posts Across the State

Hyderabad: The Telangana government today ordered the closure of all transport check posts in the state with immediate effect following an advisory from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways that there was no need for physical checkposts after the implementation of GST.

An order in this regard was issued by the Transport Commissioner.

The Transport Commissioner directed all the District Transport Officers and DTCs having check posts to remove all the boards and barricades and display a new board with details of the availability of online services to the vehicle operators.

No personnel should remain stationed at the sites of the checkposts, the GO stated. The vehicular movement should be unobstructed henceforth, and the entire removal process should be videographed with footage preserved and forwarded along with the compliance report, the GO further stated.

Besides all records, furniture, equipment, computers, and movable assets, all financial and administrative records, including cash books, receipts, and challans, should be sent to the DTO office, the Commissioner directed the officials.

Furnish a compliance report confirming closure, staff redeployment, reconciliation of records, and inventory details to the Transport Commissioner by 1700 hours today, the GO directed.