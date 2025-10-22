Hyderabad Emerges as Global Hub for Space and Deep-Tech Innovation, Says Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that Hyderabad has long been a hub of science and innovation—from the vision of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to the cutting-edge advancements of today—and is now fast emerging as a global center for system design, deep-tech, and space innovation.

Speaking as Chief Guest at the Bioinspired Frontiers 2025 International Conference on Space Economy, Biomimicry & Extraterrestrial Resources, held at the JRC Convention Center here today, the Deputy Chief Minister said Telangana is committed to providing world-class infrastructure to research institutions, startups, and investors working in science and technology.

“Hyderabad is a city where the precision of science meets the poetry of imagination,” Bhatti said, inviting global research institutions and innovators to collaborate with Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He recalled Hyderabad’s pioneering contributions to India’s scientific landscape, citing the establishment of NRSC (formerly NRSA), DRDO laboratories (DRDL, DMRL, RCI), and major public sector units like BDL, MIDHANI, and ECIL, which laid the foundation for the nation’s aerospace, metallurgy, and electronics sectors.

Describing this legacy as Hyderabad’s unique “Science DNA—disciplined, creative, and quietly ambitious,” he said the new generation of innovators is carrying it forward with fresh energy.

He lauded startups like Skyroot Aerospace and Dhruva Space, which have demonstrated that world-class space systems can be built in Telangana.

“This is the Telangana Model of Innovation—public institutions create the foundation, startups build upon it, and universities nurture the talent pipeline,” he observed, noting the strong synergy among IIT Hyderabad, IIIT Hyderabad, BITS Pilani, University of Hyderabad, and T-Works.

The Deputy CM listed key industrial clusters under development—Aerospace at Adibatla, Electronics at E-City, Pharmaceuticals at Genome Valley, and Mobility Technologies near Shamshabad—each built around innovation, manufacturing, and sustainability.

Highlighting the presence of ISRO-linked facilities, telemetry centers, and incubation hubs, Bhatti said Hyderabad is now positioned as a major base for India’s future space missions, lunar exploration, and space resource utilization.

Reflecting on the conference theme, “Bioinspired Frontiers,” he remarked, “Nature itself is the original engineer. The most elegant designs already exist in nature—our task is not to surpass nature, but to learn from it.”

He said Telangana’s development philosophy now integrates biomimicry and sustainability—through green building codes, water conservation, and clean energy initiatives—balancing innovation with ecological responsibility.

Inviting investors and scientists from across the globe, Bhatti said the Telangana Government will ensure a supportive policy ecosystem and incubation infrastructure for deep-tech ventures.

“Hyderabad today is not just a destination—it is a mindset: inquisitive, confident, and collaborative,” he said, expressing confidence that the conference will lead to global partnerships that drive innovation “on Earth and beyond.”

The event was attended by Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar, GEOPAQ CEO M. Abbas, Lead Sponsor Sujith, and several distinguished participants from academia, industry, and international organizations.