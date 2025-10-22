KTR to Deliver Keynote at Global Economic & Technology Summit 2025 in Sri Lanka

Hyderabad: Former Minister for IT, Industries, and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao (KTR), has been invited to deliver the keynote address at the prestigious Global Economic and Technology Summit (GETS) 2025, to be held from November 10 to 12, at The Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The invitation was formally extended by Dr A.U.L.A. Hilmy, Director General of GETS Sri Lanka, on behalf of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of Sri Lanka. The summit will bring together international policymakers, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders to discuss innovation, digital transformation, and regional cooperation.

In his invitation letter, Dr Hilmy lauded KTR’s “distinguished leadership and transformative role” in positioning Telangana as one of India’s most dynamic hubs for IT, industry, and urban growth.

Organizers noted that his initiatives in promoting large-scale industrial and technological projects have become a model for several emerging economies.

The summit secretariat said KTR’s participation would “inspire policymakers and entrepreneurs across South Asia” and further strengthen India–Sri Lanka collaboration in technology and economic development.

GETS 2025 is expected to draw participants from multiple countries, including ministers, investors, startup founders, and innovators, with a focus on building sustainable and technology-driven economies across the region, a statement here said on Wednesday.