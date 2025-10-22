All Four Nomination Papers of HYC’s Salman Khan Rejected: Out of Jubilee Hills By-Election Race

Hyderabad: In a major development ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election, the nomination papers of Hyderabad Youth Congress (HYC) founder Salman Khan have been rejected by the Election Commission during the scrutiny process. All four sets of his nomination papers were disqualified by the Returning Officer, effectively barring him from contesting the bypoll.

According to reports, the rejection was based on alleged discrepancies in his declaration of assets and other details submitted in his affidavit. The Election Commission is said to have cited a “false declaration” as the reason for disqualification.

Reacting to the decision, Salman Khan took to social media platform X, claiming that his nominations were dismissed under political pressure. “Aaj 22-10-225 ko mera Jubilee Hills By Poll Se Mere 4 Nomination Reject Kardiye Gaye Bina Koi Wajah Ke . Congress Government Ke pressure Me Returning Officer kaam Kar Raha hain.” he wrote.

Hasbunallahu wa ni’mal wakil”



Aaj 22-10-225 ko mera Jubilee Hills By Poll Se Mere 4 Nomination Reject Kardiye Gaye Bina Koi Wajah Ke . Congress Government Ke pressure Me Returning Officer kaam Kar Raha hain.#SalmanKhanHyc #JubleeHills #Byelection #Hyderabad — Salman Khan ( HYC ) (@Salmanhyc78) October 22, 2025

As per the affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer, Salman Khan declared personal assets worth only ₹5,18,101. His wife reportedly holds ₹1,618 in her bank account, ₹20,000 in cash, and around three tolas of gold.

The modest asset declaration raised eyebrows, especially as Salman Khan has previously faced accusations of financial misconduct, including misuse of charitable funds, bribery, and irregularities in crowdfunding activities.

With the rejection of his papers, Salman Khan is now officially out of the Jubilee Hills by-election race, narrowing the field for the upcoming contest. The Election Commission is yet to issue a detailed clarification regarding the grounds for disqualification.