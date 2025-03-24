Telangana SSC Exam Paper Leak: Investigation and Suspensions Amidst Controversy

SSC Exam Paper Leak in Telangana Sparks Controversy

The Telangana state-wide Class 10 public exams, which began on March 21, have been marred by a controversy on the very first day. Within just 10 minutes of the exam starting, the Telugu question paper was leaked on social media, creating a huge stir across the state. Authorities swiftly launched an investigation into the leak, and the Nalgonda district’s Gurukula School was identified as the source of the leak.

Initial investigations pointed to negligence by the officials as the reason behind the leak. While education department officials took immediate action, the police focused their inquiry on how the mobile phones made their way into the exam center, raising questions about security protocols during the exams.

Actions Taken Against Officials

In response to the leak, two officials have been removed from their duties. The Chief Superintendent of the exam center, Gopal, along with the departmental officer, Rammohan Reddy, have been suspended. Additionally, TGT supervisor Sudharani, who was overseeing the exams, has also been suspended. The student who was found in possession of the leaked question paper has been debarred from the exams.

Six Arrested in Connection with the Paper Leak

The police have arrested six individuals in connection with the paper leak case, including a minor and a Xerox center operator. According to police, the minor climbed over the wall of the exam center, and while students were taking the exam, he clicked a photo of the question paper from a window. The minor then provided a copy of the paper to the Xerox center, where it was further circulated.

Investigation Details and Evidence Seized

The police have seized five mobile phones, a Xerox machine, and a computer from the suspects. The authorities are continuing their investigation into how the leaked paper made its way to social media so quickly.

Student Expresses Distress Over Being Debarred

One of the affected students, despite having no involvement in the leak, expressed distress over being debarred from the exams. The student pleaded for the chance to sit for the exams, claiming innocence and expressing frustration over the situation.