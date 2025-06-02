Telangana: Student Dies by Suicide Over Fear of Failing Exam

Hyderabad: A tragic incident was reported from Telangana’s Medchal district where a 16-year-old Intermediate first-year student allegedly died by suicide, fearing failure in her supplementary examinations.

Student Was Worried About Failing Again

According to local sources, the deceased has been identified as Hema Vaishnavi, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Peerzadiguda. She was originally from Kyathur village in Gajwel district. Her father, Shivaji Raj Venkat Reddy, had moved to Hyderabad in search of livelihood and had been living with his family in Adarsh Nagar.

Vaishnavi was pursuing her Intermediate first year at a private college in Boduppal. She had previously failed in two subjects and recently appeared for the supplementary exams. However, the fear of failing again reportedly pushed her into a state of depression.

Family Noticed Signs of Stress

Sources say Vaishnavi had been under extreme mental pressure due to academic failure. On Sunday, in a moment of emotional distress, she allegedly hanged herself at home. The family discovered her and immediately informed the police.

Police Begin Investigation

Madhapur police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The body has been shifted for post-mortem. Police officials have also appealed to parents and students to seek mental health support in times of academic pressure.