Telangana: Three Youth Drown in Nizam Sagar Project Backwaters

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, three young men drowned in the backwaters of the Nizam Sagar Project in Kamareddy district, Telangana.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon near Hasanpalli village in Mohammed Nagar mandal.

Youth Entered Water After Playing Cricket to Beat the Heat

According to Nizam Sagar Police Station SI Shiva Kumar, the victims – Madhukar Goud (17) from Ellareddy mandal, Naveen (23) from Thimma Reddy village, and Harsha Vardhan (17) from Somarpet – had gone to Somarpet to play cricket with a group of friends.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

After finishing the match, the group decided to take a dip in the backwaters of Nizam Sagar near Hasanpalli village to cool off from the intense summer heat. Unfortunately, three of them drowned while swimming.

Also Read: Telangana Youth Dies by Suicide After Father Scolds Him for Drinking

Rescue Operation Launched by Police and Fire Services

Local residents, upon witnessing the incident, immediately informed the authorities. Nizam Sagar Police, along with the fire brigade team, rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation to locate the missing youths.

Drowning Incidents Raise Water Safety Concerns

This incident has once again brought attention to the lack of safety measures and public awareness around open water bodies, especially during peak summer months. Local officials have urged youth to avoid swimming in deep or unfamiliar waters without proper supervision.