Telangana: Youth Dies by Suicide After Father Scolds Him for Drinking

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old youth died by suicide in Telangana’s Kamareddy district after reportedly being scolded by his father for excessive alcohol consumption.

The incident occurred in Sitaipally village, sparking concern over rising youth depression and substance abuse in rural areas.

Victim Was Addicted to Alcohol and Unemployed

The deceased, identified as Anil Kumar, was reportedly addicted to alcohol and had been unemployed for a long time, according to local residents. He was often seen loitering around the village and not engaging in any productive work.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

Father Advised Son to Quit Drinking and Start Working

On Monday evening around 7 PM, Anil’s father, Sailu, scolded him for drinking and urged him to find a job. The confrontation reportedly left Anil mentally disturbed, especially under the influence of alcohol.

Also Read: Fire Breaks Out in Moving Car in Hyderabad, All Passengers Safe

Youth Consumed Poison After Argument

Following the altercation, Anil allegedly consumed an unknown poisonous substance in a state of intoxication. His father immediately rushed him to the Banswada Government Hospital, from where he was referred to a Nizamabad hospital for further treatment.

Anil Kumar Succumbed to Poison at Hospital

Despite the doctors’ efforts, Anil Kumar passed away at 6 AM on Tuesday morning. The local police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.