Telangana to Launch Slot Booking System for Property Registrations from April 10

Hyderabad: In a major step towards streamlining citizen services, Telangana is set to introduce a slot booking system for property registrations starting April 10. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that the new system aims to provide fast, transparent, and corruption-free registration services across the state.

Initially, the pilot project will be rolled out in 22 Sub-Registrar offices out of the total 144 in Telangana. Key locations include Azampura, Chikkadpally, Sadashivapet, Qutbullapur, Vallabh Nagar, Shamshabad, Saroor Nagar, Champapet, Ramagundam, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Jagtial, Nirmal, Warangal Fort, and others.

The new system will allow citizens to book a preferred date and time online through the official portal registration.telangana.gov.in, enabling them to complete document registration within 10 to 15 minutes. Each day will be divided into 48 time slots, minimizing wait times and improving efficiency.

For those without prior appointments, five walk-in slots will be available daily from 5 PM to 6 PM for urgent registrations, allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

To meet increased demand, especially in busy offices, the government will appoint additional Sub-Registrars and staff. At Qutbullapur, for example, two extra Sub-Registrars and additional personnel have increased the available slots to 144 per day.

The Minister also addressed growing concerns about duplicate property registrations. He revealed that the government plans to amend the Registration Act by adding a new Section 22-B to prevent such incidents, aligning Telangana’s laws with those already updated in other states.

This initiative is part of the broader effort by the Revanth Reddy-led government to modernize and enhance public service delivery, ensuring efficiency and trust in administrative processes.